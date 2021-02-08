SALTO Systems, front-runners in wire-free networked, wireless, cloud and smartphone-based access control solutions; announce that the SALTO Neo electronic cylinder is their latest product to gain the coveted BSI Enhanced Level IoT Kitemark™ for access control systems.
Designed for doors where fitting an electronic escutcheon is not possible or required, the compact SALTO Neo Cylinder can be installed on standard doors, server racks, gates, cabinets, electric switches, sliding doors, and more. It’s also available in an extensive range of models, including a new tough next-generation electronic padlock, and is suitable for use on almost any kind of door from Europe to ASIA to the Americas.
IoT security
IoT is a network of smart devices and systems when connected, enables the exchange of data to provide services, efficiency and innovation BSI (British Standards Institution) has been part of this collaborative work to give clarity on best practices for IoT security, subsequently developing a scheme to assess connected/IoT devices. The scheme determines whether a product has the appropriate security controls for its intended use and is suitably supported throughout its intended life. This cyber/physical security scheme forms the security element of the BSI Kitemark for IoT/Connected products.
The IoT is typically a network of smart devices and systems that can be connected, enabling data to be exchanged to provide services, efficiency, and innovation. Its technology can positively enhance lives and businesses, but the complexity of IoT also means that those of criminal intent may attempt to access it to steal data, hack cameras, enter buildings or otherwise breach security.
Advanced security testing
Like the already approved XS4 One electronics locks product family and BLUEnet wireless peripherals, SALTO controllers and readers, to achieve certification the SALTO Neo family of electronic cylinders had to undergo advanced security testing for vulnerabilities and security flaws in BSI’s state of the art IoT laboratory enduring BSI’s most in-depth and exacting testing and analysis.
The SALTO Neo Cylinder provides an effective and convenient way of securing a building or assets. The clutch system is energy efficient, dropping power consumption to impressively low levels resulting in 100,000 / 130,000 operations from just one set of batteries. Standby power consumption is also reduced, further extending battery life.
IP66-rated and certified
Now IP66-rated, the SALTO Neo Cylinder is weather-resistant, making it especially suitable for outdoor use, even in the harshest of environments. Inside the tough SALTO Neo Cylinder exterior is the latest in electronic lock technology. Certified to the highest security standards, and incorporating ever-higher quality and reliability, the SALTO Neo Cylinder offers value far beyond security, however. It also provides greater control over the door by offering users access to audit trails, reports, alerts and much more.
SALTO Systems Limited MD Ramesh Gurdev said, “We’re proud that our SALTO Neo cylinder family now holds both ‘Secured by Design’ accreditation and IoT Kitemark™ status as both are increasingly important in the specification of access control systems. The award means we now exceed the market standard for a number of security products across our access range which provides SALTO customers with confidence that they are buying one of the most secure products available on the market today.”