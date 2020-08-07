Download PDF version
The compact new SALTO Neo Cylinder is a compact smart door lock cylinder equipped with state of the art wireless access control design technology. It is designed to provide smarter building management and can be installed on doors where fitting an electronic escutcheon is not normally possible or required and includes standard doors, server racks, gates, cabinets, electric switches, sliding doors, and more.

For nearly a decade, SALTO, in partnership with BioCote® - the antimicrobial technology supplier – has incorporated antimicrobial silver ion technology in its smart electronic lock range and supporting product hardware like the new SALTO Neo electronic cylinder product range.

SALTO and BioCote® for a hygienic environment

By introducing BioCote® antimicrobial technology to the SALTO Neo cylinder range, SALTO helps to support a cleaner and more hygienic environment. This is of particular importance in healthcare applications and in any public or shared space setting by improving the hygiene of common touch points and helping to prevent cross-contamination of microbes.

BioCote® is an antimicrobial agent that contains silver-ions which are engineered to provide continuous, built-in protection on SALTO product surfaces and hardware devices like the XS4 smart door lock range, SALTO Neo electronic cylinders, XS4 locker locks, and SALTO wall readers. It works by binding with microbes and damaging their cells in a number of ways, disrupting their normal functions and preventing them from reproducing.

