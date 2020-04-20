The technology partnership allows SALTO KS users to add an attendance feature to their cloud-based fully-wireless smart access control solution.
SALTO Systems has developed an integration with time-tracking software developer FICHAJ.ES that will add a convenient feature, time and attendance, to the SALTO KS, Keys as a Service, cloud-based access control management system.
Accurate time-tracking solution
“The FICHAJ.ES integration with SALTO KS lets the end-user use door access control as a check-in and check-out reader which helps to avoid expensive investments in time and attendance tablets, keypad devices, and even installing drivers on laptops for clock-in and clock-out event notification,” said Pablo Pérez de Ciriza Project Manager at Nubba Group.
FICHAJ.ES is a trusted and accurate time-tracking solution that has robust features including an online time-clock application available for Android and iOS and the ability to show overtime and breaks in graphs and progress bars. It also contains an advanced system for managing work schedules and attendance, including maternity leaves and vacations.
Cloud-based access control management
SALTO KS Service integrated technology partners offer advanced management
SALTO KS provides flexible cloud-based access control management that requires no software installation nor the added expense of fully-wired electronic locking solutions. With cloud access control one will have vastly better functionality and performance than is possible in a traditional mechanical locking system.
Additionally, SALTO KS Service integrated technology partners offer advanced management and access control in an easy and secure way. With SALTO KS now one can manage access and time and attendance needs for one's business on-the-go.
Open doors remotely, block access, view entry activity and receive activity messages on one'r smartphone. All that is needed is an online device with an Internet connection. SALTO KS offers end-users better functionality and performance, reduces cost, and almost eliminates the need for maintenance.
Providing valuable insights
Enabling the SALTO KS and FICHAJ.ES integration delivers the following features:
- Track people entering and exiting through any door with SALTO electronic locks, showing detailed information on who passed through where and when.
- These events are logged and retrieved real-time through the FICHAJ.ES system, allowing for comprehensive monitoring.
- Report generation is also possible based on these events, allowing for custom reports based on a person, time & date or door activity, which provides valuable insights into the usage of the property.
- These reports allow for daily Time and Attendance monitoring, too, tracking attendance levels on a per-person basis or grouped by individual properties. This feature works by comparing the results from the event database and creating a timeline which shows when someone has clocked in and out, giving insight into attendance rates.