Following the outbreak of COVID-19 and the pandemic everyone is living through, the uptake in touchless access control which was previously gaining in popularity has been accelerated driving digital transformation across many industries and technologies.

Among these is the rapid growth of mobile and cloud-based systems that make access control a simple and secure solution for businesses to manage keys, users, and doors across multiple locations, simply and conveniently. SALTO Systems, which has been delivering state-of-the-art wire-free and keyless electronic access control solutions since 2001, is acknowledged as a pioneer in the manufacture of these electronic access control solutions.

Access control products

But with that convenience can come risk and security vulnerabilities for the unwary which is why it’s important to consider that as access control products – both hardware and software - become increasingly attached to networks and other smart systems via the Internet of Things (IoT) cybersecurity needs to be front and centre if it is not to provide a pathway for cyber criminals and hackers.

Smart devices commonly use wireless transmission of information often referred to as over-the-air (OTA) to deliver software, firmware, or configuration updates. This can include the use and configuration of security devices for use on networks using NFC, BLE, and RFID. To avoid security breaches and unauthorised attempts to access or unlock data, manufacturers should encrypt and authenticate OTA data and updates and deliver them to end-users via a secure protocol.

Secure opening procedure

When it comes to mobile technology and the use of ‘virtual’ keys sent to smartphones, one way to do this is to use AES 128 bit encryption which helps prevent skimming, eavesdropping, and replay attacks and a secure opening procedure with the key received securely encrypted using SSL.

Another is to ensure products are certified to BSI Enhanced Level IoT Kitemark™ standard which demonstrates that a connected product has a higher level of security controls in place than the market standard for its type and is generally suitable for higher value or risk applications. Assessment to this level involves BSI’s most in-depth and exacting testing and analysis. SALTO has always applied the highest security standards to both its hardware and software products which is why its access control solution was among the first from any major security manufacturer to hold both ‘Secured by Design ‘accreditation and IoT Enhanced Kitemark™ status.

Eliminating security flaws

Its XS4 electronic escutcheon family, as well as its associated gateways, controllers and wall readers, are all Enhanced Level IoT Kitemark™ approved under the scheme as is the NEO electronic cylinder family and its tough new NEOxx electronic padlock product.

Some manufacturers do not invest enough in eliminating potential security flaws from their systems"

SALTO Systems Limited MD, Ramesh Gurdev says: “New security challenges will confront us as technologies accelerate and it’s important to stay ahead of the curve. Some manufacturers do not invest enough in eliminating potential security flaws from their systems, and this can be common in many entry level access products imported from Asia and elsewhere. At SALTO we’re driven by continuous improvement and committed to developing the most technologically advanced and flexible electronic locking solutions for any kind of door and user need.”

Access control technology

“Now we are synonymous with innovative solutions that set new standards in security, manageability, flexibility, and design that bring real-world benefits and this continues to set us apart. More recently, SALTO’s technological expertise has brought us to a leading position in both cloud-based access control technology and mobile access solutions.”

“We’re proud that our NEO cylinder family now holds both ‘Secured by Design’ accreditation and Enhanced Level IoT Kitemark™ status as both are increasingly important in the specification of access control systems. Such awards mean we exceed the market standard for a number of security products across our access range which provides SALTO customers with the confidence that they are using some of the most technologically advanced and secure products available on the market today.”