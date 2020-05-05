In the new normal, differently and hygiene is something that will play a greater part in one's lives. That’s why SALTO Systems, in partnership with BioCote® the anti-microbial technology supplier, has since 2011 incorporated anti-microbial silver ion technology in the electronic smart lock range, electronic cylinders, locker locks, and supporting devices such as wall readers.
The addition of BioCote’s anti-microbial technology helps reduce microbes on door handles and improves hygiene in buildings creating a cleaner, more hygienic environment for both users and visitors.
“The more hygienic the handle set, the less chance of cross-contamination. This helps to reduce the spread of microbes around a building as microbes are not transferred from door to door and surface to surface,” comments Aznar Sethna, CSMO SALTO Systems. “We have long seen and offered the benefit of having BioCote® added to our electronic lock products to contribute to customers’ existing cleaning and hygiene regimes.”
Silver-ion technology for anti-microbial protection
BioCote® has successfully tested against a feline strain of coronavirus, showing a reduction of 90% in two hours, which is a positive indicator of the antiviral properties of their technology. Previous testing has revealed that BioCote® delivers 99.9 percent, 24/7 protection against an array of microbes including Influenza A H1N1, E.coli, Salmonella, and antibiotic-resistant CRE, VRE, and MRSA.
BioCote® cannot be wiped or worn away and thus enhances hygiene management and reduces the possibility of cross-contamination. SALTO BioCote® anti-microbial protection consists of silver-ion technology which is integrated during the manufacturing process. SALTO added BioCote® as a standard additive for all the plastic devices it produces as well as with the new XS4 Locker Lock BLE. SALTO also offers BioCote® as an option on its complete line of electronic locks and online wall readers.
Lasting hygienic protection from BioCote®-treated hardware
The finish is long-lasting and maintains its anti-microbial performance over the expected lifetime of the products
"Our findings continue to show the positive impact of having anti-microbial coatings on our smart-locking product range with regards to reducing levels of bacterial contamination. BioCote® silver ion technology significantly reduces the level of microbes on SALTO escutcheons and door handles by up to 99.99 percent which is an incredible achievement,” says Sethna.
The finish of BioCote®-treated smart door lock hardware differs slightly from that of standard-finish escutcheons due to the mix of lacquer and silver ion particles. On wall readers, locker locks, and lock readers, it's invisible. The finish is long-lasting and maintains its anti-microbial performance over the expected lifetime of the products.
Integrated and lasting hygienic protection
Current government guidelines recommend regular cleaning to minimize the spread of microbes in all types of building. However, beyond regular cleaning, little consideration has been given to alternate or non-traditional methods for limiting the potential for cross-contamination within a public environment.
By effectively reducing a broad spectrum of microbes by up to 99.9 percent, BioCote® anti-microbial technology provides integrated and lasting hygienic protection that supports regular cleaning regimes and hand hygiene.
“SALTO has been an innovative leader in electronic access control technology for two decades and we are just as proud to have been equally as advanced when it comes to the hygienic properties of our products with a leading partner like BioCote®,” said Sethna.