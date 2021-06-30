SALTO Systems North America is excited to announce the appointment of Preston Grutzmacher to Vertical Business Leader - Residential and Rob Wengrzyn as Business Leader for Distribution.
“As SALTO focuses more on vertical markets and expands our distribution partnerships, we have sought seasoned professionals who know the SALTO hardware and software suite of innovative electronic access control products and bring the expertise to deliver real world solutions,” said Steve Burk, SALTO North America Director of Marketing and Vertical Business.
“We’re thrilled that Preston will be leading our residential efforts and we welcome Rob to the SALTO family. Rob has extensive security and distribution experience, and we are excited he will be leading our distribution efforts.”
Prior to taking this new role, Grutzmacher served as SALTO’s distribution lead and as a Regional Sales Manager. He has previously served as a Branch Manager for security sales for Anixter and has an extensive background in access control, CCTV system design, and infrastructure design. He has a Bachelor’s in business from the University of Florida.
“During my time with SALTO, I've helped reseller partners grow, technicians commission systems, and end-users specify various SALTO solutions. I'm passionate about helping customers deploy access control while solving the problem of mechanical key management,” said Grutzmacher. “I'm thrilled to apply my experience and enthusiasm to the new residential vertical position.”
Wengrzyn joins SALTO from WESCO Distribution, where he served as General Manager. He has also been Director of learning and development for Mobile Mini, Inc., and Area Sales Manager for Datacom Products. He has held positions as Director of sales, operations, and training for Audio Video Resources and as Director of sales and employee development of Electric Supply, Inc.
For the last 11 years, Wengrzyn has served as an Adjunct Instructor for Grand Canyon University, Northern Arizona University, and Southern New Hampshire University, teaching leadership, marketing, and business courses. Wengrzyn is a doctoral candidate in organisational leadership with Grand Canyon University, has an MBA from Western International University, and a Bachelor’s in marketing from the University of Phoenix.
“The focus that SALTO has on continuously improving and advancing access systems is unmatched. SALTO leadership allows their employees to own their role and results, and that is so refreshing in the modern business world,” said Wengrzyn. “SALTO is positioned to grow this year – and beyond – and I look forward to my new role and spreading the word and technology of SALTO.”