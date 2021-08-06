SALTO Systems, a manufacturer of electronic access control solutions, acquired Gantner Electronic Austria Holding GmbH in October 2020.
Strengthening access control solutions
Having one of the broadest product portfolios in access control worldwide, SALTO can fulfil virtually every technical and functional requirement for a variety of business needs including education, hospitality, healthcare, retail, residential, and more.
SALTO’s access control management software provides an intuitive user-centered software interface that makes it simple and secure to incorporate access control for any type of building size or user need.
In addition to Gantner, SALTO has added Clay and Danalock to its portfolio in recent years, thereby strengthening its position in the cloud, mobile access, and customer-centric solutions such as ticketing systems and cashless payment.
Customer-centric systems
Gantner is an Austrian company that specialises in access systems, electronic locking and locker systems, cashless payment, cash register, and billing systems, staff time recording systems as well as ticketing and management software for leisure facilities.
A customer-centric and service-minded culture positions Gantner as a preferred partner to a variety of customers ranging from small and mid-cap enterprises to industry-leading Fortune 500 companies.
Part of what attracted SALTO to Gantner was its strong commitment to research and development.
Electronic access control solutions
“The addition of Gantner to the SALTO portfolio offers a very bright future for our ability to continue to deliver the absolute best in electronic access control solutions,” said Javier Roquero, the cofounder and CEO of SALTO.
“The Gantner product suite offers a variety of innovative locking solutions as well as cashless payment and ticketing systems that enrich and diversify our product offering and will enhance the end-user experience. We are thrilled to welcome Gantner to the SALTO family.”
“Thanks to the new partnership with SALTO, we can expand our product portfolio, take advantage of important synergies, better target our markets, and address customer segments with precision. This puts us in an optimal position to continue our dynamic growth,” said Elmar Hartmann, CEO of Gantner Group.
Providing hassle-free access solutions
With a combined workforce of 1,200 employees in 40 countries, including more than 230 dedicated to R&D, a turnover of €260 million, and over a million access points delivered each year, SALTO and Gantner together consolidate the position as a global pioneer in access control.
SALTO and Gantner are ready and willing to accomplish new growth projects together. The combined group will enable SALTO’s customers to offer guests and employees a hassle-free end-to-end journey.
Contactless solutions
Gantner's solutions allow end-users more autonomy in gaining access, paying for merchandise, and purchasing tickets
“If there is one thing the global COVID pandemic has taught us, it’s that the ability to deliver more contactless solutions managed by end-users is very much needed and is here to stay,” said Roquero.
“Gantner has developed a variety of solutions that allow end-users more autonomy in gaining access, paying for merchandise, and purchasing tickets and gaining entry to special events. This adds incredible value to our existing efforts to offer our customers more contactless solutions.”