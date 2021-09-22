Download PDF version Contact company
SALTO (SALTO Systems) has announced that the company will exhibit its latest access control innovations, at the International Security Expo 2021, taking place at Olympia London, in London, United Kingdom, on September 28 - 29, 2021.

International Security Expo 2021

With a welcome return to live exhibitions, after the COVID-19 pandemic, we’re looking forward to showcasing our latest access control products that deliver an unrivalled keyless experience,” said SALTO UK’s Managing Director, Ramesh Gurdev.

He adds, “SALTO continues to push boundaries, to expand the envelope of what is possible and how we can use the latest, and emerging technologies, to create keyless buildings that are smart to own, operate and manage.

Ramesh Gurdev further said, “At the International Security Expo 2021, we will have a great mix of new products, from smart locks to cylinders that are technically advanced and offer multiple capabilities to end-users, looking to address current and future security challenges.

Highlights at the SALTO Stand E80, at the International Security Expo 2021 include:

  • XS4 One - With a large variety of models, XS4 One electronic handle fit virtually any door, without wires and are easy to install, and maintain. They are also suitable for use at fire doors and emergency exits and feature PAS24/High-Security certificate. They integrate the latest advances in mobile access and wireless locks, including BLE + NFC mobile technologies. With a large variety of models designed to fit any building’s needs, the XS4 One electronic escutcheon fits virtually any door, while the new Dark Bronze option for the XS4 One product range compliments design trends and blends perfectly with both - white and dark doors, modern style and decoration.
  • Neo Cylinder - A compact smart door lock cylinder equipped with state-of-the-art wireless access control technolog It is easy to retrofit to an existing door and is smartphone compatible, IP66-rated, incorporates RFID, NFC and Bluetooth mobile technology, and has advanced encryption to provide a secure and seamless keyless experience.
  • XS4 Mini - A modern, clean LED aesthetic gives this wireless lock a unique look and superior structural integrity. The XS4 Mini’s smart compactness simplifies installation, in virtually any kind of door.
  • Fusion - An electronic lock with a sleek reader, which provides a minimalistic design, accentuated by an interactive light ring that illuminates, when an access credential is presented. Eliminates lock hardware on the door, by encasing all electronic components inside the door itself, making security virtually invisible.
  • JustIN Mobile - SALTO’s JustIN mobile technology makes it easy and secure to incorporate smartphones, as a part of the access control solution. Unrivalled versatility means it can be used on main entrance doors, elevators, car park barriers, meeting rooms, etc.

SALTO’s standalone wireless access control system

At the International Security Expo, visitors can take a closer look at SALTO’s diverse product range, including its innovative new standalone wireless access control system that has achieved the BSI Enhanced Level IoT Kitemark for access control systems.

For individuals wanting to find out more about smart access control products that deliver exciting advantages and cutting-edge solutions, they can visit Stand E80 at the International Security Expo 2021, to meet the SALTO team and see a live presentation of their technology.

