With decades of combined security industry leadership and experience, new Sage Integration brings a client-centric approach to protecting the people, facilities and reputation of enterprise customers nationwide. Sage combines the proven capabilities of AYSCO Security Consultants and DTS Security, two regional security powerhouses, with the resources and commitment of Talisman Capital, one of the country’s most recognised equity partners.
“Our leadership team and strong financial backing will enable us to create a truly national footprint through both organic growth and acquisitions of other leading regional security integrators,” said Eric Frasier, Chief Executive Officer, Sage Integration. “As we grow Sage, we are only looking for the right partners. There must be a cultural fit which means leadership needs to be as passionate about exceeding customer expectations and empowering employees as we are.”
Joining Sage as its Chief Operating Officer is 30-year security veteran John Nemerofsky. He said Sage has the right blend of leadership and the new ideas to make long-needed changes to the way the security integrators conduct business.
“I made a strategic decision to join SAGE because the vision was clear to me; transform the customer experience by empowering employees like never before,” he said. “I’ve seen a lot of changes in this industry, but nothing compares to the transformation that we need today. We are building SAGE to lead that transformation.”
One change already begun by Sage’s founding companies includes embedding up to 40% of its employees within the organisations of premier clients. Nemerofsky said that helps employees equally share a client’s commitment to risk management. And by being onsite, Sage employees are ready to solve potential problems – often before they occur.
He said Sage’s financial strength will enable it to attract and keep experienced employees, maintain top-tier relationships with suppliers and invest in enterprise-grade technology to track projects, measure effectiveness, respond to emergencies and improve efficiency. New technologies such as drones, automatic bomb detection and facial recognition used to identify “not just the bad guys, but also visiting VIPs.” Nemerofsky said.
Kent, Ohio-based Aysco Technology Integration was founded in 1988 by Rod Bragg, now Director of Operations for Sage. The integrator’s a decades-long specialisation in the utility industry immediately establishes Sage as a leader in the protection of complex, highly risk-exposed facilities. Bragg said prior to being acquired by Sage he knew his customers required a forward-thinking approach to security, but he needed more support to grow and provide those innovative and upgraded services.
“I wanted a second act I could be proud of,” he said. “Selling to Sage allowed me to continue my leadership in this industry and partner with the kind of resources that would make all the difference,” he said.
Aysco acquired Atlanta-based DTS Security in 2019. Former DTS president Rick Leighton, now Sage’s Director of Sales, built a track record for providing entry management solutions for Fortune 100 headquarters. Matt Bennet, Managing Partner, Talisman Capital and a Sage board member, said his group looks at an organisation’s leadership before forming long-term partnerships.
“When the opportunity arose to partner with the entrepreneurial minds behind Sage, our choice was an easy one,” he said. “You want to join a ship that intends to be a leader – a group that’s going to set the trends for the next 10 to 15 years. I firmly believe Sage is that team.”