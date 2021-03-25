Sage Integration, a globally renowned security integration provider, which serves enterprise Fortune 100 clients, has named Ross Westermann as its National Project Manager. Ross Westermann will oversee project and contract management, engineering review and provide sales support as Sage expands its client base across the U.S.
Catering to rise in demand
John Nemerofsky, Sage Integration’s Chief Operating Officer (COO), highlighted that the increasing demand for services from national and global clients made hiring an experienced Project Manager vital. He said, “For 12 years, Ross has consistently created world-class client experiences, starting with a vision of the project completion.”
John adds, “He understands the importance of scheduling, budgets, forecasting, workflow and the impact of technology on a client’s security operations. And he is a master in communicating throughout the project. We’re thrilled to have him join our operations f team.”
Security industry veteran
Ross Westermann has served for nearly four years as a Project Engineer for Convergint Technologies
Previously, Ross Westermann has served for nearly four years as a Project Engineer for Convergint Technologies, an international systems integrator, based in Schaumburg, Illinois.
Ross also served for eight years as a Project Manager for Operational Security Systems, a regional Atlanta-based systems integrator, which was acquired by Convergint Technologies in 2017.
Testing and deploying the latest technologies
Ross Westermann said he was attracted to Sage Integration by its approach to customer service and technology. He stated, “In the competitive electronic security industry, Sage Integration has an edge defined by its commitment to customers and production of high-quality projects.”
Ross adds, “And Sage is committed to the testing and deployment of the latest technologies, something important to me throughout my career.” Ross Westermann is based in Sage Integration’s Atlanta office.