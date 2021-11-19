Safer Scotland, the tech disruptor, which is transforming the security sector, is embarking on a new era with the appointment of one of the UK’s most accomplished security experts as its new Managing Director.
Phil Bunting, who pioneered the first Smart Tower CCTV solution more than 20 years ago, has been charged not only with accelerating the Paisley-based business’s expansion into the rest of the UK, but also breaking into European markets within his first year.
Working alongside Safer Scotland founder Ryan Clark, who steps up to the CEO role, Mr Bunting will oversee the Safer Security Group throughout the rest of the UK and Europe. The company will continue to trade as Safer Scotland within Scotland, further strengthening its association with high quality solutions following the launch, this year and next, of a range of new, next generation products.
The immediate growth plan includes the doubling of turnover to £4m in the coming year, with £8m and £12m projected for the succeeding years. The company is also on the lookout for new premises of more than six times its existing square footage to accommodate its new ambitions.
Mr Clark said: “I am delighted that we have been able to attract Phil Bunting, one of the most sought-after leaders within the industry, and for good reason, to the role of Managing Director. Phil has an exceptional track record of leading innovation over decades and possesses an unrivalled knowledge, both of the sector and the ingredients for success. Key to our success will be ensuring that we are well prepared for our growth plans and Phil is the ideal addition to our business at this stage.”
“Both of us firmly believe that a first-class customer experience is fundamental to our long-term success. Phil’s expertise will ensure that our solutions and degree of customer satisfaction continue to be market leading.”
Mr Bunting, originally from Sheffield, began his career as an electrical, electronic, and mechanical engineer. He founded his own company, Camwatch, in 1993 and pioneered the visual confirmation of intruders using the then most current video technology.
After turning Camwatch into one of the largest CCTV monitoring operations in Europe, he sold it in 2014 to the multinational VPS Group, where he became Group Technology Director in charge of creating and deploying technology solutions across Europe. He said: “I am pleased to be joining the team at the Safer Security Group. It is an amazing business which has done exceptionally well since it was established in 2016. I have worked with Ryan in my previous roles, and I have great respect for what he has achieved in such a short space of time.”
“We are actively seeking new premises in Glasgow which will house production facilities as well as office space and I will divide my time between there and our new offices in Manchester and London. The most immediate priority will be the launch of our new Safer PODS product range, which will catalyse our growth. They are in manufacture now and will be accompanied by a full marketing campaign which will include a relaunch of the website and re-branding of the business outside Scotland.”
“Safer Scotland’s strengths until now have been in construction and rail, and we will aim to move swiftly into new markets in sectors such as highways, void property protection, property management services and utility infrastructure protection.” Safer Scotland has been employed on hundreds of flagship projects for construction, civil engineering, and housing developers across Scotland. It also provides security guards, void property protection, key holding and other risk mitigation services.