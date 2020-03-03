Reaffirming its commitment to enable customers to affordably and easily blanket every square foot of their buildings with gunfire detection coverage, Safe Zone announced the immediate availability of its next-generation Safe Zone Gunfire Detection System, which now features a patent-pending tri-mode data capture system and automated rapid 9-1-1 connection.
The next-generation Safe Zone solution will be formally unveiled later this month at ISC West 2020 at Booth #2045 in the Las Vegas Convention Centre.
“Safe Zone eliminates the barriers of cost and complication that have so far prevented gunfire detection from becoming a mainstream option for facilities of every type,” said Safe Zone President Mike Anderson. “Now the industry’s most advanced and affordably priced gunfire detection system offers more features and better protection in the event of an active shooter situation.”
Gunfire detection system
Safe Zone is a simple, reliable gunshot detection system made for real people"
“No other solution currently available on the market can come close to matching Safe Zone’s accuracy, performance, reliability and cost-efficiency. In fact, Safe Zone shatters every conventional gunfire detection pricing model, offering average first year costs of around $.25 per-square-foot, less than one-fifth the cost of the current market entry price. Now, everyone can afford to purchase and install a gunfire detection system that will save the minutes that will save lives.”
In fact, according to Anderson, the combination of Safe Zone’s performance, sophisticated machine learning capabilities, affordable price, native messaging integration, and ease of installation and configuration make it the only practical choice for every type of facility.
"Safe Zone is a simple, reliable gunshot detection system made for real people,” Anderson emphasised. “Our approach is to provide blanket coverage with an easy-to-understand mobile app and assure your safety rather than scare you with the tactical jargon found throughout the industry."
Cloud-based machine learning system
Safe Zone combines state-of-the-art detection hardware with leading edge machine learning capabilities to create the worlds most sophisticated and reliable gunfire detection system ever brought to market. The system’s small inconspicuous sensors are designed to be quickly and easily installed throughout any facility to provide 24/7 active site-wide monitoring.
Key to the system’s performance accuracy is the patent-pending tri-mode data capture system
When gunfire occurs, Safe Zone alerts on-site security, building occupants and local authorities within seconds and provides detailed information that includes number of shots fired, type of weapon, and a map tracking the shooter’s location and movement.
Key to the system’s performance accuracy is the patent-pending tri-mode data capture system that features acoustic, spectral and shock wave sensors that instantaneously collect data that is then analysed by a cloud-based machine learning system.
Built-in automated response system
If gunfire is confirmed, Safe Zone immediately activates the built-in automated response system that connects to all 9-1-1 Emergency Communications Centres (ECC). Safe Zone is the only gunfire detection system currently featuring this type of automated platform, according to Anderson.
Push alert notifications are immediately sent to team member mobile devices with the free mobile app that can be downloaded from the Apple Store and the Google Play Store. In addition, SMS text messages are sent to an unlimited number of contacts in a user-managed list.
Law enforcement and first responders arrive on the scene faster and are armed with the vital, real-time intelligence"
What’s more, Safe Zone integrates with other systems such as door locks, alarm panels, cameras and emergency notification systems that can be programmed to respond in the event of an alert.
Real-time intelligence
“Law enforcement and first responders arrive on the scene faster and are armed with the vital, real-time intelligence they need regarding weapon type, total shots fired, and the shooter’s current and previous locations indicated on a floor plan,” he emphasised.
Safe Zone is available in both Wi-Fi and PoE detector versions. Dealers can place orders through their local Safe Zone sales representative: Security Solutions (SSI) Lanier Rep Group (LGI), or Thomasson Marketing Group (TMG).
Safe Zone is available for immediate delivery through a national network of sales representatives and distributors. The certified network has been educated and tested to ensure the quality and reliability of each and every Safe Zone Gunfire detection system installation. Round the clock training is available through Safe Zone Academy, the same online education centre used to train and certify all Safe Zone installers and resellers.