Mobile Communications America (MCA), the foremost provider of voice, video and data solutions that enhance the safety, security, and operating efficiency of workplaces announces the addition of S3 Integration, LLC (S3), a front-runner in integrated security management systems, life safety systems, and IT solutions and services.
Safety and security industry
Headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland since 1996, S3 is a market front-runner in the safety and security industry with a geographic presence in Maryland, Virginia, Washington, D.C., and North Carolina.
S3 provides a complete portfolio of professional services from planning, engineering, implementation, integration, to the maintenance of state-of-the-art security systems.
Authority statements
S3's President Tom Silcott described the acquisition as "S3 Integration is extremely excited to join MCA. There is a great amount of synergy between the two companies. Our knowledge and experience in the security integration industry will be a great addition to MCA."
"We are excited for S3 to join the MCA family," said Vince Foody, CEO of MCA.
"The security and life safety solutions and services S3 offers strengthens our portfolio and ability to provide customers the best options to fit their safety, security, and operational needs. Their commitment to customer service complements our service first DNA value."
Expanding footprints
S3 expands MCA's geographic footprint across Alabama, Arizona, Colorado, the District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia.