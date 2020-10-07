Slovakian integrator, RYS, has recently deployed a system that provides a textbook example of how RFID access control can concretely improve people’s lives every day. Before automatic access control was introduced there, a Bratislava apartment building, known as ‘The Pentagon’, had suffered a reputation as a place to avoid.
RFID access control system
Drug dealers, vandals, and a similar criminal element were a chronic presence, leaving residents constantly feeling unsafe in their own homes. Idesco customer RYS was contracted to design and deploy an RFID access control system to better guarantee safety and enhance the residents’ quality of life.
With over 30 years specialised experience in residential building access control, RYS designed a solution and chose Idesco to supply the over 100 RFID readers to be deployed. Currently, those readers control both ground floor access and section/hallway entrances on each floor. Elevator readers restrict residents’ access to their own floors.
Access to only RFID tag-holding residents
The system even restricts access to the building’s waste bins, ensuring their use only by its RFID tag-holding residents. Simultaneously, the entire system collects real time data about access events, including unclosed doors or unauthorised access attempts, to help strengthen prevention and control.
Due to the building’s history of vandalism, RYS recognised the importance of choosing readers capable of withstanding malicious impacts, moisture and dust.
Idesco optical tamper
Marcela Benuskova, RYS Assistant Project Manager, commented “Idesco’s optical tamper proved better than many other readers whose manufacturers rely on mechanical tampers. Whereas alarms should be sent whenever a reader is intentionally mishandled, mechanical tampers trigger false alarms more often than those cued optically.”
Marcela continues, “The technical solutions Idesco and RYS implemented, combined with the efforts of an excellent crisis management team, triggered almost unbelievable changes inside that apartment building. Our access control not only strengthened crime prevention immediately, but also empowered law enforcement in discouraging unwanted or illegal activity.”
Enhanced building security
He adds, “As that building’s security increased, the market value of individual flats began trending upward. Today, the building’s residents feel safer and they have actually started thinking positively about their community’s future.”
Marcela Benuskova with RYS closed by stating, “Idesco’s team is so nice to work with; they always respond fast, with a friendly, professional and positive attitude. Any technical question or problem gets looked at, given proper thought and action. They have always been open to, and repeatedly implemented, product changes we asked for.”