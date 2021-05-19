Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc. has announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary Robotic Assistance Devices, Inc. (RAD) has released a new member of its popular ROSA product family, ROSA270.
ROSA270 security solution
This new solution, shipping in June 2021, adds an entirely new dimension to autonomous video surveillance and response - literally, a new dimension of an additional 90° viewing area via one additional camera. There are a total of three cameras on ROSA270, each mounted on the unit’s underside for optimum visibility.
“Our culture at RAD is to continuously improve,” said Steve Reinharz, Founder and President of RAD, adding “The clients using RAD hardware and software day in and day out are a great source of ideas and we work hard to listen to our customers and make improvements they will find valuable.”
Self-contained, security and communication solution
ROSA270 is an ultra-compact, self-contained, security and communication solution
In the past year alone, RAD has updated all existing products, plus introduced ROAMEO, AVA, Wally HSO, SCOT 2.0, ROSA180, and now ROSA270. Steve Reinharz said, “We are dedicated to our customers’ success. New developments such as ROSA270 is just one example of how we empower our customers to achieve their goals to increase their security profile, while cutting costs.” said Reinharz.
ROSA270 (Responsive Observation Security Agent) is an ultra-compact, self-contained, security and communication solution that can be deployed in as little as 15 minutes.
Its AI-driven security systems include human and vehicle detection, licence plate recognition (LPR), responsive digital signage and audio messaging, and complete integration with RAD’s software suite notification and response library. Two-way communication is optimised for cellular, including live video from ROSA270's triple high-resolution, full colour, always-on cameras.
Enhanced intrusion detection
ROSA270 is designed to be deployed at the corner of any building. Often used to identify and deter trespassing and loitering, ROSA270's continually active analytics, all built-in, create an alert based on the end-users’ particular needs.
An internal countdown timer is created upon detecting a human in the field of view, and if the identified people remain in view of the device beyond a pre-determined time, an alarm and alert is self-activated.
On-duty guard or remote monitoring
Furthermore, an on-duty guard or remote monitoring officer would be notified of the incident and then could visually identify these suspicious individuals. Once identified, the guard could initiate an audio announcement through the device, notifying them that they must leave, or the property would take appropriate further actions. Requiring only standard AC power, ROSA270 connects to the Cloud and enables two-way communication via an optimised cellular connection, including live video from the unit’s triple high-resolution, full-color, always-on cameras.
Allowing for both friendly, welcoming messages and responses meant to thwart trespassing, theft and unwelcome visitors, ROSA270 will protect and serve property 24/7. RAD has recently published two case studies describing how the original ROSA has helped eliminate instances of trespassing, theft, and vagrancy at construction sites across Florida and car rental locations in southern California.
Robotics and AI-based solutions
RAD developed its advanced security robot technology from the ground up, including circuit board design
Robotic Assistance Devices (RAD) is a high-tech start-up that delivers robotics and artificial intelligence-based solutions that empower organisations to gain new insight, solve complex security challenges, and fuel new business ideas at reduced costs.
RAD developed its advanced security robot technology from the ground up, including circuit board design, and base code development. This allows RAD to have complete control over all of the design elements, performance, quality and the user’s experience of all security robots whether SCOT, ROSA, Wally, Wally HSO, AVA, or ROAMEO.
