Saudi Arabia is set to host the highly anticipated BIGBOX KSA 2025, a Global retail & e-commerce series, an exclusive event bringing together thought pioneers, innovators, and stakeholders shaping the future of retail and e-commerce in the Kingdom and beyond.

Scheduled to take place on the 18th of February 2025 in Riyadh, KSA, this landmark conference will provide a platform to explore transformative trends, cutting-edge technologies, and strategies driving growth in the digital marketplace. 

A global hub

As Saudi Arabia continues to advance its Vision 2030 objectives, the conference aligns with the Kingdom's ambitions to diversify its economy and establish itself as a global hub for innovation.

The retail and e-commerce sectors have experienced unprecedented growth, spurred by increased internet penetration, mobile usage, and a rapidly evolving consumer landscape. This event will spotlight the key opportunities and challenges shaping these dynamic sectors. 

Keynote speeches and panel discussions

The conference aims to provide actionable insights and strategies to help businesses thrive

The event underscores its commitment to nurturing the growth of the Retail & e-commerce industry, a key driver of the Kingdom’s economic transformation.

Attendees can look forward to a dynamic agenda, featuring keynote speeches and panel discussions on topics such as omnichannel strategies, digital marketing trends, customer experience enhancement, and supply chain innovation. The conference aims to provide actionable insights and strategies to help businesses thrive in the competitive Middle Eastern market. 

Global best practices

"We're thrilled to create a platform where retail and e-commerce professionals from the Middle East can exchange insights, build connections, explore global best practices, and drive innovation in the retail & e-commerce sector," said Mr. Jordan Abraham and Mr. Pradish Gireesan, Co-Founders of Scribe Minds & Media.

"This conference is essential for anyone aiming to stay ahead in the rapidly evolving retail and e-commerce landscape." 

