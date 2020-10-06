Resideo Technologies, Inc., a provider of home comfort and security solutions, announces the availability of its Honeywell Home ProSeries Security and Smart Home Platform.
From an entry-level security system to a fully integrated smart home solution, the ProSeries Platform offers dealers that serve residential and small businesses a complete, end-to-end solution, and expands Resideo's overall portfolio of connected security solutions and services.
Connected smart home
"The initial preview of the ProSeries Platform with our professional security dealer network generated significant excitement as they told us it is exactly what has been missing in the industry," said Alice DeBiasio, vice president and general manager, Global Security, Resideo.
"As families spend more time at home, it is more important than ever to have access to professional monitoring and the benefits of a connected smart home. With the introduction of our award-winning ProSeries Platform, our security dealer network can better meet the growing demand from customers for solutions that help keep families and businesses safe and secure."
Wireless security panel
The new ProSeries Platform offers a uniquely scalable, modular design and includes an all-in-one wireless security panel with a 7-inch colour touchscreen, a family of wireless keypads and two-way sensors, alarms and accessories. Designed specifically for easy, professional installation, the ProSeries Platform also offers homeowners a sleek and modern design that seamlessly blends in with any décor.
The platform allows for easy additions as technology trends evolve and families' lifestyles change, and provides:
- World-class security. It provides dependable alerts for movement and intrusion, and 24/7 professional monitoring can alert first responders, when necessary.
- Whole-home safety. From fires and floods, to smoke and carbon monoxide, the system helps keep families safe and informs them if they need to exit quickly through the company's exclusive One-Go-All-Go alarm
- Smart home control. Provides an enhanced user experience with hands-free disarming, a built-in Amazon Alexa voice assistant and a consistent user experience across all user interfaces and the Total Connect mobile app.
Ensuring system reliability
The product trials and testing for the ProSeries Platform included an extended beta program with security dealers to help ensure system reliability, performance and security. Professional security dealers applauded the seamless combination of hardware, software and back-end surveillance capabilities that allow for remote service.
The new ProSeries Platform combines three critical elements – security, fire safety and smart home control"
"The new ProSeries Platform combines three critical elements – security, fire safety and smart home control – in an easy-to-use, all-in-one solution," said Stephen Wheeler, President of Holmes Security Systems in Fayetteville, N.C. "Homeowners will really like the smart home features, including the integrated Amazon Alexa voice assistant and commands. During the beta trials, our whole team got excited about the new platform and really loved the two-way encrypted sensors and wireless keypads."
Life safety solutions
Resideo is a manufacturer of security and life safety solutions, with millions of installed solutions worldwide. Its professional security portfolio includes a broad portfolio inclusive of:
- Security, life safety and home control systems;
- Panels and secondary keypads, including touchscreens;
- Two-way encrypted sensors with anti-takeover protection: including Indoor MotionViewers and life safety sensors with the patented One-Go-All-Go alarm feature that ensures true total protection throughout the residence; and,
The AlarmNet 360 Cloud Services and Solutions, the company's proprietary, back-end and video surveillance capability that offers a seamless installation experience and real-time data insights.