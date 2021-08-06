Interphone has launched an all-in-one rental solution that enables building owners and occupiers to adopt the latest building security systems without the need for a large initial capital outlay.
This unique finance package will be available for any type of commercial or public sector property, with flexible agreement terms to suit most operating budgets and cash flow, while also providing added protection against unforeseen maintenance or support costs.
Installing latest equipment
“The outright purchase of security systems can be costly, requiring a sizeable capital outlay to install and maintain the latest equipment”, explains Julian Synett, CEO of Interphone Limited.
“Justifying this expenditure and then either raising funds or competing for an already overstretched internal budget can be a complicated process. We aim to create a rental solution to remove this financial barrier, so businesses can avoid delays to critical work that is putting buildings, occupants, and products at unnecessary risk.”
High-quality and robust security system
The single rental package will combine all the equipment, installation, and ongoing maintenance needed for a high-quality and robust security system, including affordable yearly payments that are spread over the length of the contract.
It will be available across Interphone’s entire product range including access control, biometrics, CCTV, door entry, and automated gates and barriers. Meanwhile, comprehensive planned and reactive maintenance cover is designed to minimise any system downtime, avoid operational disruption and gain added peace of mind.
Future-proof rental option
Its new rental option is future-proofed, allowing a security system to be adapted depending on circumstances
All agreements will be internally approved by Interphone’s in-house finance team, based on 60 years of experience in the security systems sector and without the use of any third-party leasing partners. This means that customers can benefit from quick decision-making typically within forty-eight hours based on industry-specific risk assessment to achieve a high approval success rate.
It is providing budget certainty, with no unexpected or hidden overheads, so there is no longer a need for compromise in terms of timings, scope, or quality due to budget limitations.
Its new rental option is also future-proofed, allowing a security system to be adapted depending on changing circumstances or the availability of newer, more effective technology. This added flexibility ensures that it can best meet the needs of its customers.