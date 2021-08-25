ReliaQuest, the globally renowned company in Open XDR-as-a-Service, has announced a new corporate headquarters at Thousand & One in Tampa, Florida. The new headquarters will support the ongoing growth of ReliaQuest, as the company expands operations within the US and to new regions globally.
ReliaQuest’s new corporate HQ
The building, the distinctive centre point of Tampa’s new Water Street neighborhood, is part of a holistically balanced urban design experience, within a walkable community bringing people, productivity and wellness into alignment. ReliaQuest will occupy the top six stories, totaling 120,000 square feet of office space, with external signage at the top of the building.
“ReliaQuest is proving that great cyber security companies can be untethered from the traditional geographic centres of the industry and being founded in Tampa has allowed us to think differently about security and keep our focus on customer outcomes,” said Greg Farrell, Chief Financial Officer of ReliaQuest.
Greg Ferrell adds, “We are investing in this community because we believe in the region’s potential, as a new tech centre for cyber security and the local talent. As we think about the future of work, Thousand & One provides our employees the ideal environment that prioritises productivity and wellness, while supporting our long-term growth.”
Thousand & One commercial office space
Developed by Strategic Property Partners, Thousand & One is a 20-storey commercial office space, inspired by the native ecology of Florida, its architecture and industry. Connecting the rich, natural beauty of the region to the workplace, Thousand & One features double-height planted terraces carved into the building, which create coveted outdoor space and frame views of the water.
A model for the well-being of tenants, the building features two lushly landscaped rooftop terraces, floor-to-ceiling windows to maximise light throughout the office space and 40% more fresh outside air than traditional office buildings. Encouraging collaboration, community and thoughtful use of both group and private spaces, Thousand & One is also home to a town-hall-style gathering space, an open-air conference facility and an employee fitness centre.
Technology industry growth
“Tampa’s technology industry has evolved tremendously over the past few years, and the expansion of ReliaQuest is a continuation of that growth,” said Dave Bevirt, the Executive Vice President of Corporate Leasing and Strategy at Strategic Property Partners, the developer of Thousand & One.
He adds, “ReliaQuest is exactly the type of tenant we had in mind when developing Thousand & One. They are a prime example of a high-growth, international technology company that needed more space, as well as unique amenities to attract new hires, and chose Thousand & One for its high-design offices and recreational programming and spaces.”
Dave further said, “Thousand & One delivers to Tampa forward-thinking, wellness-oriented design for the first time and it’s exciting to see an industry, and community leader, such as ReliaQuest become our anchor tenant.”
Design certified to WELL Building Standard
The design of the building also follows the guidelines of the scientifically backed WELL Building Standard, to increase cognitive performance and foster satisfaction at work. Thousand & One anticipates receiving its WELL Core and Shell certification, by the International WELL Building Institute, which previously designated Water Street Tampa, as the first pre-certified WELL neighbourhood in the world.
WELL designation reflects a building or community’s commitment to promoting well-being for residents, tenants and visitors through specific evidence-based design, and policy strategies based on principles of light, air, water, nourishment, movement, materials, mind and community.