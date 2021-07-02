ReliaQuest, the globally renowned company in Open XDR-as-a-Service, has announced the appointments of Mike Burkland, John Spiliotis and John Fernandez to its Board of Directors.
The strategic additions further strengthen the company’s senior leadership team to support its rapid employee and revenue growth, driven by increased market demand for GreyMatter, the cloud-native, vendor-agnostic Open XDR technology, adopted by hundreds of organisations worldwide.
Burland, Spiliotis and Fernandez join recently appointed Board Member - Kara Wilson, adding industry expertise across sales, marketing, Cloud and finance to the ReliaQuest board.
Open-XDR-as-a-Service approach
“Customers are responding to our Open-XDR-as-a-Service approach and we continue to expand the company at every level to meet this growing demand,” said Brian Murphy, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), ReliaQuest.
Brian Murphy adds, “Mike, John Spiliotis and John Fernandez each bring strategic insights from extensive careers that will help support our rapid growth, and they join us during an exciting phase for the company, as we drive security innovation with our GreyMatter platform and build our global presence to become the cyber security force multiplier for customers around the world.”
Go-to-market advisor
John Spiliotis joins the ReliaQuest Board of Directors, serving as a go-to-market advisor. Spiliotis brings more than 35 years of technology leadership experience across multiple industries. While at Palo Alto Networks from 2013-2017, he was responsible for driving the company’s direct and indirect sales in the Americas, across all customer segments.
Currently, John Spiliotis is a member of the KKR Next Generation Technology team, a senior operating advisor at LLR Partners and an advisor to several venture capital and private equity-backed cyber security companies.
Cloud infrastructure solutions expert
Mike Burkland is the Chairman of the Board and former President and CEO at Five9, a cloud contact centre solution provider. Through his leadership, Five9 has increased its revenue by 50 times and increased its valuation by 700 times to over 10 billion, becoming one of the largest and fastest-growing providers of cloud contact centre software.
Before Five9, Burkland was the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of several enterprise software and cloud companies in market segments, ranging from systems management and content management to security and CRM. He also led three private companies through successful acquisitions by public companies.
High-growth software companies’ veteran
With more than two decades of experience managing major financial organisations, John Fernandez brings extensive experience working with high-growth software companies, ranging in size from start-ups to large public companies.
He has accomplished work in the area of capital raising, both debt and equity, and has successfully completed and integrated multiple transactions in software mergers and acquisitions. His prior employers include Rearden Commerce, Siebel Systems and UBS Financial Services. Fernandez currently serves as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Executive Vice President of global operations for ForgeRock, an enterprise identity platform company.