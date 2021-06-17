Reliance (Reliance High Tech Limited), the UK's renowned independent security technology integrator and provider of Lone Worker Safety and video surveillance solutions, has launched new websites for its Reliance High-Tech and Reliance Protect brands, to reflect the changing needs of its customers, post Covid-19 pandemic.
New brand websites
The move towards greater business digitisation required Reliance to enhance its customer experience and online support material. The new websites have a completely refreshed look and content, with easier navigation, enabling customers to quickly find key messages, case studies, information, and contacts.
Reliance High-Tech and Reliance Protect brands are more closely aligned under the new online presence
The Reliance High-Tech and Reliance Protect brands are more closely aligned under the new online presence, particularly reflecting the consolidation and sharing of technologies within their respective markets. This will help customers more easily navigate the breadth of technologies and services on offer that, when sometimes combined, can deliver tangible benefits across the two brands.
Accelerated digital transformation
Chris Allcard, Lone Worker Services Director for Reliance Protect at Reliance, said “Research suggests that digital transformation has been accelerated by as much as seven years, due to the pandemic, so now is an opportune time to refresh our websites and online brands as people have increasingly turned to digital channels to do business.”
He adds, “While we are still a people to people business, we do understand the need to support our customers and partners through multiple channels as effectively as possible. This underpins our shift towards more intuitive websites that align the Reliance brands, enhances the customer experience, and provides support and educational content in a range of formats.”
Understanding customers better
As well as improving the customer experience, the new websites will help both Reliance High-Tech and Reliance Protect better understand their customers, and what their pain points, interests, and priorities are. These insights will help to shape future service propositions and ensure the best possible level of service delivery.