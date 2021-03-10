Reliance High-Tech, the globally renowned independent security technology integrator, has formed a new partnership with Secure Logiq. Over the last 10 years, Secure Logiq has become established as the world’s renowned and advanced manufacturer of state-of-the-art high definition (HD) servers that are purpose-built for surveillance-based applications.
This announcement means that Reliance High-Tech’s customers will now have access to technology that can process up to three times as many cameras, as some of the most commonly used servers.
Secure Logiq – Reliance High-Tech partnership
Secure Logiq’s longstanding experience in both the IT and security sectors sits well with Reliance High-Tech’s own background and as such, both companies aim to change the perception of server technology, highlight its fundamental role and make it a key consideration when designing a system.
Not only does this benefit the end-user in terms of enhanced functionality, but it also means less time specifying, configuring, installing and commissioning.
“Reliance High-Tech only works with best in class technology providers, so I’m delighted to have formed this partnership with Secure Logiq,” said Tom Clarke, Sales Director at Reliance High-Tech, adding “The worlds of security and IT are closer than ever before and we share the view that only servers that have been specially designed for surveillance purposes can create a system that is fully optimised, energy efficient, reliable and secure. Working with Secure Logiq means we can add more value and give our customers an unrivalled level of service.”
Off-the-shelf devices
Secure Logiq offers a range of off-the-shelf devices, alongside a custom build service. Its UK-manufactured servers are specifically optimised to efficiently handle multiple streams of HD video data, with a range comprising 1U, 2U, 3U and 4U devices that enable the recording of more channels at a faster rate and the ability to store data for extended periods.
For example, the top-of-the-range HPS-4U-XL series offers over one Petabyte of storage, three advanced RAID 6 arrays and dual redundant hotswap power supplies for total peace of mind in mission critical applications.
Leveraging Logiqal Healthcheck utility
For Reliance High-Tech’s customers uptime is everything and their surveillance technology must be fully operational on a 24/7 basis. Leveraging Secure Logiq’s Logiqal Healthcheck utility, coupled with Reliance’s extensive IT monitoring capability, enables users to avail an unprecedented level of proactive support.
In the unlikely event of malfunction, the combination of Secure Logiq’s detailed design configuration and Reliance’s ISO27001 and ISO22301 experience results in fast, effective, secure and robust systems that are proactively monitored.
Enhanced IT and information security
This means that Reliance High-Tech’s teams have all the information they need to address any issue immediately, proactively, securely and with information security at the heart of every action.
“Many installers still specify traditional IT servers that simply do not offer the level of processing, storage density, resilience, throughput and overall performance required by modern surveillance systems,” explained Robin Hughes, Secure Logiq’s Co-Founder.
Delivering advanced surveillance services
Robin adds, “We provide the missing piece of the HD surveillance jigsaw, with servers that are specifically designed for this purpose. Our dedication to innovation and the highest standards of customer service and support are shared by Reliance High-Tech, and together we will ensure that end-users get the best value and maximum return from their surveillance investment.”
Reliance High-Tech’s Tom Clarke concludes, “The marriage of Secure Logiq’s standards of excellence with Reliance High-Tech’s IT capability, service capability and advanced monitoring services delivers a new level of system performance, integrity and pre-emptive maintenance and support, which we are excited to introduce to our customers.”