Reliance High-Tech, the foremost independent security technology integrator, has announced a new partnership with AMAG Technology. It is the latest move in Reliance High-Tech’s on-going strategy to give its customers access to best-in-class security solutions that create ever more intelligent buildings while allowing organisations to effectively transform their operations and offer occupants the highest levels of protection.
AMAG Technology is a global provider of powerful and diverse unified security solutions. Headquartered in Hawthorne, California, at the heart of the company’s offering is Symmetry – a unique software platform that delivers a flexible end-to-end solution comprising access control and video surveillance, along with intrusion, identity, visitor and incident management. Its analytics system, Symmetry Business Intelligence also gathers and analyses reliable, actionable data to help end-users make better business decisions to mitigate risk, reduce cost and ensure compliance. AMAG also offers a mobile access control solution to companies ready to transition to smart cards or using their cell phone to gain access to doors.
Symmetry Business Intelligence
“Symmetry is designed to be scalable and meet the needs of organisations across a wide range of vertical sectors – from small to medium sized enterprises, multinational corporations and government through to education, healthcare, finance and banking, data centres, utilities, critical national infrastructure and logistics,” explained Mark Williams, Director of Sales, EMEA at AMAG Technology.
“The combination of Symmetry’s pioneering technology and Reliance High-Tech’s security and IT expertise means that its customers can now benefit from a solution that offers protection for today but has the capacity to grow to meet the needs of tomorrow.”
Microsoft Gold Partner
AMAG Technology's Symmetry recognised as one of the Best Business Tools of 2019 AMAG Technology has received numerous plaudits for its technological innovation, with Newsweek recognising Symmetry as one of the Best Business Tools of 2019. Just as importantly, AMAG Technology is a Microsoft Gold Partner for Application Development and Symmetry, so is, therefore, able to meet the demanding expectations of IT teams that are keen to eliminate any network vulnerabilities.
Although, it can be fully integrated with third-party components and has a fully open Application Programming Interface (API), one of the key advantages of Symmetry is that it is a truly end-to-end system that features a wide range of advanced applications as standard. For Reliance High-Tech this negates having to integrate numerous disparate components and platforms, and when one component is updated all other elements are taken into consideration. This ensures that the whole solution continues to work seamlessly at all times, guaranteeing reliability and maximum uptime for the end-user in an easily deployed and maintained system.
Unified security solution
Alistair Enser, Reliance High-Tech’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), commented, “AMAG Technology has an enviable reputation for what it has achieved with Symmetry and I’m delighted that we are now able to work together as partners.”
“As the worlds of IT and security become more integrated, it allows us to fully implement our considerable expertise in both areas to provide a comprehensive unified security solution for the UK market. It is all part of our commitment to solving business challenges through the application of intelligent solutions.”