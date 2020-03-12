Redvision has confirmed that it is still making its highly successful, analogue, X-SERIES™, rugged PTZ dome camera. What’s more, the camera now uses Sony’s next-generation, 2MP, STARVIS sensor, improving its performance still further and enhancing Redvision’s reputation as the industry-benchmark in rugged CCTV cameras.
Will Hucker, General Manager of Redvision, said, “Installers will be pleased to know that our analogue X-SERIES™ cameras are still in production and available to order. However, we have phased in the Sony STARVIS camera block to deliver even better performance. Its low-light capability is now an exceptional, 0.0015 Lux at night and its Infra-Red illumination distance is 150m, or 120m using white light.”
Ensuring optimal visibility
“The X-SERIES™ camera can be configured as a dome or PTZ using a removable cover. The camera has an optically correct, flat window to protect the camera block and has an optional, silicone, long-life wiper to remove rain and dirt. This ensures optimal visibility outside, all year round, come rain or shine!”
The RVX30™ series has 100 programmable pre-sets, 8 tours, 24 programmable privacy zones and multiple alarm options. Advanced pre-set and tour technologies ensure the camera reaches pre-set positions correctly focused, with ideal light settings, following an alarm or during a tour.
Rapid deployment systems
The RVX30™ has an operating temperature range of -25º up to +60ºC. Mount options include pedestal, swan, wall and pendant, to suit all applications. The cameras are anodised before being finished in light grey or black powder-coat paint for exceptional toughness. They can also be ordered in any matt or gloss RAL colour as a cost-option.
The X-SERIES™ is successfully used in many applications including public space, local authority, hazardous, marine, defence, high security, town centre and rapid deployment systems.