Air Partner plc ('Air Partner"), the global aviation services group, has launched a unique new product, Air Partner Protect, in response to the emergence and spread of COVID-19 ("coronavirus"). The Group has recently carried out a number of evacuations on behalf of the UK government, and has seen increased demand from customers looking for similar services with enhanced safeguarding measures in place.

Air Partner Protect

The fast-moving and widespread nature of the disease has presented a unique and challenging set of circumstances in which to travel around the world, and individuals, governments and businesses alike are facing unforeseen hurdles as new restrictions and regulations are put into place.

Air Partner Protect has been specifically curated to mitigate risk for customers flying during the coronavirus outbreak

Through its broad and varied service offering, Air Partner is able to provide customers with global tailored solutions that meet multiple aviation requirements at the same time. Air Partner Protect has been specifically curated to mitigate risk for customers flying during the coronavirus outbreak, while offering expert advice and reassurance.

Enhanced Security Screening

Air Partner's dedicated Safety & Security division Redline can provide its own security operatives and equipment to carry out security screening where it is not available through the normal channels due to infection concerns.

Air Partner works with approved operators to ensure aircraft and crew comply with recommended procedures around coronavirus (in addition to the stringent health and safety processes already in place). This includes ensuring aircraft have been deep cleaned and crew is following strict hygiene precautions.

Quick response evacuation and emergency medical support

Using its exceptional relationships with operators globally, Air Partner can offer an extremely fast solution to evacuate any number of people from anywhere in the world, as evidenced by its recent work with the government's Foreign & Commonwealth Office (FCO).

Air Partner's partnership with Northcott Global Solutions (NGS) provides customers with a quick and professional response to medical issues, emergency or routine, wherever they are in the world, 24/7.

COVID-19 monitoring, updates and advice

Working with partner NGS, the Air Partner team is kept fully briefed on all coronavirus developments, so that they can keep customers up to date on all the latest information and advice relating to their flights.

Air Partner always monitors all of its customers' flights from start to finish, and the team can be reached 24/7, 365 days a year, for added reassurance.

Bespoke safety solutions

Customers are concerned and we have launched Air Partner Protect in response to growing demand"

Commenting on the launch of Air Partner Protect, Air Partner CEO Mark Briffa said, "Coronavirus continues to affect communities around the world and global travel and transportation are becomingly increasingly challenging as new measures are brought in to try and limit the spread of infection. Customers are understandably concerned and we have launched Air Partner Protect in response to growing demand."

Mark adds, “As a global aviation services group, we are already able to offer bespoke solutions spanning Charter, Consultancy & Training and Safety & Security so that customers can source everything in one place. Air Partner Protect goes one step further by ensuring that customers are safeguarded as much as possible when using our services at this difficult time."

Fully-integrated solution

Air Partner's collaborative and holistic approach was demonstrated when the Group supported the FCO's recent evacuation and repatriation of UK and Irish nationals onboard the cruise ship quarantined off the coast of Yokohama in Japan. The Group Charter, Freight and Redline teams worked together to deliver a fully-integrated solution for the multi-faceted project, which involved evacuating 32 people in line with all Public Health England health and safety protocols, security screening these passengers and their baggage ahead of the flight from Tokyo to the UK, and transporting cargo.