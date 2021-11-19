Download PDF version Contact company
Related Links

RaySecur, a security imaging technology company with the world’s first DHS Safety Act-designated millimetre wave (mmWave) desktop scanner, for mail and package threat detection, announced that former Boston Police Commissioner, Ed Davis has joined the company’s Advisory Board.

Ed Davis will leverage his decades of law enforcement experience, in order to help RaySecur accelerate adoption of its flagship MailSecur mail and package threat detection solutions.

MailSecur scanners

MailSecur scanners use safe mmWaves to see inside of objects. They can detect more and smaller threats than X-ray scanners, including explosives, weapons, radiation, and other suspicious contents, as well as liquids and powders at 300x the sensitivity of X-rays. Unlike X-ray scanners, there are no safety concerns or need for specialised training.

Mail threat incidents have been increasing, with the United States Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), responding to an average of more than 10 dangerous mail or package incidents each day, for the last three years. In the last 16 months, AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine plant, Subway Sandwiches’ corporate headquarters, and Dr. Anthony Fauci have all been victims of dangerous mail threats.

Mail and package threat detection

Mail and package threat detection is an underestimated and vitally important component of public safety"

Ed Davis stated, “Mail and package threat detection is an underestimated and vitally important component of public safety, and I’m excited to join the Advisory Board of a company that offers the only safe and scalable solution for organisations and individuals, to combat this problem.

He adds, “It’s crucial that law enforcement, enterprises, correctional facilities and government institutions have access to this technology, and ensure they can seamlessly scan every package, in a quick and efficient manner. I look forward to working with RaySecur, to help meet this important security need.

RaySecur's Advisory Board

Ed Davis is the latest addition to a world-class team comprising technology, military, security and law enforcement professionals. He has a 35-year proven track record and is the President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of business strategy and security services firm, Edward Davis Company.

Ed Davis served as the Boston Police Commissioner from December 2006 to October 2013, where he led the highly successful response to the Boston Marathon bombing. Prior to that, he was the Superintendent of the Lowell, Massachusetts Police Department for 12 years. Davis also serves on AT&T’s Advisory Board and was a former Safety Advisory Board Member at Uber.

Enhancing mail security

We are honoured to have an esteemed law enforcement figure, such as Ed Davis join our Advisory Board and help us continue closing the mail security gap,” said Alex Sappok, Ph.D., the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of RaySecur.

Alex adds, “Ed’s strong interest in RaySecur not only highlights the importance of improving mail security across industry and government, but also our solutions, which can easily address the problem at scale.

Download PDF version Download PDF version

Related videos

Aiphone’s security communication solutions - Configurable IP video intercoms

Aiphone’s security communication solutions - Configurable IP video intercoms
Dahua provides surveillance cameras, NVR and Ethernet switches to enhance security at Pets Corner

Dahua provides surveillance cameras, NVR and Ethernet switches to enhance security at Pets Corner
Access control: 5 minutes with Genea's Mike Maxsenti

Access control: 5 minutes with Genea's Mike Maxsenti

In case you missed it

What are the challenges and benefits of mobile access control?
What are the challenges and benefits of mobile access control?

There is a broad appeal to the idea of using a smartphone or wearable device as a credential for physical access control systems. Smartphones already perform a range of tasks that extend beyond making a phone call. Shouldn’t opening the door at a workplace be among them? It’s a simple idea, but there are obstacles for the industry to get there from here. We asked this week’s Expert Panel Roundtable: What are the challenges and benefits of mobile access control solutions? 

HID Global hails the renewed promise of mobile access
HID Global hails the renewed promise of mobile access

It’s been almost exactly a decade since HID Global launched the world's first university pilot of smartphones carrying secure mobile IDs. A lot has changed in the following 10 years. Today’s technology has matured, advanced, and proliferated across a variety of high-value use cases. To catch up on the latest developments in mobile access, we contacted Luc Merredew, Product Marketing Director, Physical Access Control, at HID Global.   Q: What has changed since the first pilot implementation of smartphones used for secure mobile identification? Merredew: One of the biggest milestones several years ago was when mobile access solutions achieved certification to the ISO 27001:2013 Information Security Management System (ISMS) standard. With increasing awareness of cloud-based security threats and resulting high expectations from a solution, today’s system owners, operators, and users insist on companies being able to demonstrate that they have had their services vetted by independent laboratories and/or agencies. When adopting mobile access solutions that maximise convenience and efficiency, and deliver dramatically improved user experiences, it is neither necessary nor acceptable to compromise security in either the physical or digital domains. Q: Do universities continue to be the biggest users? Mobile IDs on devices eliminate person-to-person credentials when accessing secured areas Merredew: The use cases have grown dramatically, spread evenly across all types of organisations in locations ranging from high-rise buildings to multi-campus global enterprises. But yes, universities continue to be big adopters, and they were among those most eager to leverage the technology so they could bring people back to campus in person during the pandemic. In this environment, mobile IDs on smartphones and other devices eliminate person-to-person credential (e.g., badge or ID card) issuance or revocation, as well as the need to physically touch cards, readers, or keypads when accessing secured areas.   Q: How were mobile IDs employed by your customers as they brought people back to physical locations after the pandemic shutdown? Merredew: One example is Vanderbilt University, where the challenges of COVID-19 brought renewed attention to the importance of a modern system for identity management and access control that was compatible with Near Field Communication (NFC) and Bluetooth technologies. Members of the campus community could more conveniently access buildings and services with their mobile devices, and the university could efficiently provision and de-provision credentials remotely without person-to-person contact. More recently, Vanderbilt leveraged HID Mobile Access® to deploy campus IDs on iPhone and Apple Watch through Apple Wallet. Q: Is there another example outside the university vertical? Merredew: Another example is the iconic tower Arcos Bosques Torre 1 in Mexico City, where the owners and tenants enjoy the simplicity of using their trusted mobile devices to seamlessly access their spaces. As with the Vanderbilt deployment, the drive for operational efficiency and convenience in the tower was combined with a desire to minimise the need for users to come in physical contact with the system. Having a solution like HID Mobile Access that delivers touchless entry and increased safety and security is important.  Q: What have been the biggest mobile access advancements? The mobile credential provides contactless, seamless access to a wide range of devices and services Merredew: One of the most important advancements was simplifying upgrade paths to mobile access. In the Vanderbilt example, our HID Reader Manager was used to upgrade the firmware on the university’s physical access control readers and extend support for NFC-based credentials in Apple Wallet. The university uses the HID Origo™ Mobile Identities API integrated with CS Gold®, a higher education transaction system from CBORD, for credential lifecycle management. Another significant enhancement has been the expanded range of uses cases for the mobile credential, going beyond simply opening doors to include providing contactless, seamless access to a wide range of devices and services such as time-and-attendance terminals, cashless vending machines, printers, computers, workstations, and many other applications. Q: Wearables are also having an impact. Merredew: Contactless mobile experiences are also delivered through wearable wristbands. One example is the Nymi band which, once authenticated, continuously authenticates the identity of the user until it’s removed from the wrist. This delivers zero-trust security principles and access control using convenient fingerprint and heartbeat biometrics to users seeking touchless authentication. Q: What is the impact of the cloud? Merredew: The move to a cloud-based system to issue and manage mobile identity credentials has unified, automated, and simplified identity issuance at a single facility or across any number of distributed office or remote work locations. Q: What should end users look for in a mobile access solution? Look for solutions that use a secure element in the reader as well as cloud certificates, to ensure security and data privacy Merredew: Solutions should support the largest possible number of popular mobile devices – in HID’s case, this includes more than 250. Look for solutions that use a secure element in the reader, and a secure key management process, as well as cloud certificates, to ensure both security and data privacy. Make sure the solution supports Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE), Near Field Communication (NFC), and both iOS and Android operating systems. Solutions that provide Application Programming Interface (API) and Software Development Kit (SDK) support offer direct access to the solution’s access control hardware, speeding deployment while enabling integration partners to continue innovating products that deliver even better user experiences. Q: Wonder what this market will look like in 10 more years. What’s next for mobile access? Merredew: Future innovations are on the horizon with technologies such as Ultra-Wideband (UWB) wireless connectivity, which HID expects will become ubiquitous on mobile devices. It provides unprecedented accuracy and security when measuring the distance or determining the relative position of a target. It is not HID’s expectation that UWB will replace Near Field Communication (NFC) or Bluetooth, but rather supplement Bluetooth and other technologies to provide the assurance, reliability, and granularity of device position that enables truly seamless experiences. 

Avolon selects HID mobile access® to upgrade headquarter security
Avolon selects HID mobile access® to upgrade headquarter security

Founded in 2010, Avolon is the third-largest aircraft leasing company in the world with 824 aircraft and 145 customers in 62 countries. Its new global headquarters in Dublin is comprised of 6,967 sq m (75,000 sq ft) of secure office space across six floors that houses its IT, catering, legal, and communications departments. Need for a centralised monitoring solution Avolon’s new premises in the upmarket Ballsbridge area of Dublin provided an opportunity for the company to rethink its approach to building security. Avolon was looking for an innovative, flexible solution that could be personalised to individuals, easily accessed, and managed remotely. Additional requirements included: the need to provide different levels of security clearance in different areas of the building, the ability to manage individual security clearances, the facilitation of access outside of the usual workday, and secure parking lot access for employees and visitors. As a global company, Avolon wanted a solution that could be deployed worldwide to provide a consistent experience for its employees, regardless of their location. HID’s flexible access control solution Powered by Seos® technology, the solution uses BLE and iCLASS® readers to create a secure access control solution Avolon partnered with systems integrator Summit Security Systems Ltd and deployed HID Mobile Access at its Dublin headquarters. Powered by Seos® technology, the solution uses Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) and iCLASS® readers to create a secure, convenient, and flexible access control solution for its headquarters. The building’s security system enables credentials on smartphones via an app rather than on physical access cards and uses iCLASS SE® mobile-enabled readers installed at points of access. Key benefits of a mobile access system include: Employees are less likely to forget smartphones, which they always carry than an access badge Security clearances are more efficient and easily changed because security status is provisioned to an app A cloud-based central control system provides security administrators with easy oversight, access to a complete set of metrics, and the ability to manage a network of premises around the globe Employing various access control measures Avolon has implemented a range of different solutions for different parts of its premises that can vary by time of day. For example, elevators utilise access control measures to ease the flow of people within the building during work hours, while assuring that after-hours access is more controlled. Employees simply twist their iOS or Android™ phones when they approach the parking readers to gain entry The ease-of-use and security also extend to the parking lot, which benefits from HID’s “Twist and Goes” feature. Employees simply twist their iOS or Android™ phones when they approach the parking readers to gain entry. Avolon encourages its employees to cycle to work and has extended mobile access to a secure employee bike parking area that links directly into the shower and changing facilities. Advantages of mobile access solution The HID Mobile Access Solution provides many advantages over the previous card-based system including after-hours access (vital to a 24/7 business like Avolon), ready access to secure rooms, and easy management of security clearances. With HID Mobile Access, fine-grained security access for a global network of offices is controlled centrally through a cloud-based portal. Access levels can be set on an individual basis so they are very flexible and can be modified as needed. “Using a mobile phone is much more convenient than access cards. People forget their access cards, but their mobile phone is with them all the time,” said Allan Dawson, facilities project manager at Avolon. “It’s much more efficient. For example, we now have much lower instances of people leaving the perimeter and having to ask for re-entry because they’ve left their pass in the office.” Worldwide installation of physical access solution In the future, Avolon anticipates expanding its new physical access solution across its global campuses. “As well as deploying in our Dublin head office we have also deployed in our New York, Florida, and Hong Kong offices,” said Dawson. “The benefit of using a global platform means our people can travel between offices with their security status intact and ready to go for each location.”

Featured white papers
Empowering cameras with AI

Empowering cameras with AI

Download
The rise of ethical facial recognition

The rise of ethical facial recognition

Download
Connected video technology for safe cities

Connected video technology for safe cities

Download
Webcast: Access control integration increases security while reducing costs

Webcast: Access control integration increases security while reducing costs

Download
Video surveillance

Video surveillance

Download
More corporate news
IDEMIA’s facial recognition device VisionPass gets best results from iBeta antispoofing evaluation

IDEMIA’s facial recognition device VisionPass gets best results from iBeta antispoofing evaluation
HID Global offers its European customers PKI-as-a-Service with full local data residency

HID Global offers its European customers PKI-as-a-Service with full local data residency
Traka receives factory certification for its key and asset management solution under the LenelS2 OpenAccess Alliance Program (OAAP)

Traka receives factory certification for its key and asset management solution under the LenelS2 OpenAccess Alliance Program (OAAP)
Featured products
HID Signo access control readers

HID Signo access control readers
Unlock doors with your phone by using Anviz CrossChex Mobile App

Unlock doors with your phone by using Anviz CrossChex Mobile App
Dahua IPC-HUM8441-E2 Camera-Main Box

Dahua IPC-HUM8441-E2 Camera-Main Box
Updated Privacy and Cookie Policy
We have updated our Privacy Policy for GDPR.
We also use cookies to improve your online experience, Cookie Policy