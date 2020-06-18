RAS Watch, the managed service operations and risk mitigation centre, announced the launch of its contact tracing service to proactively identify and trace infectious disease outbreaks, such as COVID-19, within a business.
The service combines the power of the RAS Watch remote monitoring services technology, targeted communications and emergency response, along with trained contact tracers, to mitigate the spread of infection across an organisation.
Limiting spread of diseases like COVID-19
As part of the new service, RAS Watch and its certified partner channel can work with organisations on best practices and to coordinate communications between employees when exposure or presumed exposure is identified to isolate, notify and reduce the risk of an outbreak. RAS Watch uses software technologies to streamline this process, as well as maintain compliance with relevant government-issued regulations.
RAS Watch security operators are certified as contact tracers through the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, which empowers them to communicate with people infected with COVID-19, identify those who may have been exposed and provide these individuals with guidance to limit the spread of the disease.
Technology and industry databases
RAS Watch uses traditional investigative techniques, combined with technology and industry databases, to source information for unknown individuals to continue the contact tracing process.
“Private businesses and public entities have to find a way to protect their people from the threat that the COVID-19 outbreak brings to global operations, and contact tracing is an essential component of that effort as more and more people return to work,” said Ryan Schonfeld, Founder and CEO, RAS Watch. “RAS Watch is well positioned to offer this service as part of its comprehensive tools and analytics methods that aim to transition companies from being more reactive to proactive in the pursuit of protecting people from the kinds of threats that we’re seeing today and will continue to see in the future.”