Ensuring continued protection

When the law firm relocated its corporate headquarters to a new building three years ago, founding partners knew they would need to invest in technology, education, and services to ensure top-tier security and security measures. It had previously worked in a space in which security was managed centrally across the building but now it had to develop its own program.

Stakeholders were not only interested in managing access to the facility, it also wanted to ensure that alarms, video, and security operations were managed by experts to ensure continued protection across physical and network infrastructure. As they were evaluating options, the management team quickly realised that they were not interested in building their own security team from scratch. Rather, they wanted to work with an expert team that could quickly bring their security efforts up to par.

Security systems monitoring

The law firm connected with Ryan Schonfeld, Founder, and CEO of risk management services and operations firm RAS Watch. After speaking with Schonfeld and he provided an overview of what a robust security effort should entail, the firm quickly identified a plan.

“RAS Watch provided us with the expertise we needed to quickly determine what our security efforts should entail,” the founding partner said. “The entire team are experts in what they do, they understand the changing risk landscape, are experienced and proactive, and therefore, were the ideal choice to support our efforts.” The corporation contracted with RAS Watch to deliver a managed service security program that provides training, risk assessments, security systems monitoring, alarm management, and more.

Managed service operations

RAS Watch is a unique managed service operations and risk mitigation centre, offering companies the opportunity to benefit from a mission-critical security program without investing significant capital, allocating real estate, administering technology, or managing a comprehensive operation. The RAS Watch suite of services uses state-of-the-art tools to protect a company's people, assets, and brand, providing actionable intelligence in real-time through a service-based security program model.

While RAS Watch offers a wide range of services and solutions, the organisation opted for a layered approach to security — one that incorporated monitoring services, crisis training, and remote SOC support. The training was rolled out in stages, first to the law firm’s leadership team and then to managers and employees. Employees continuously learn how to deal with potential security issues, de-escalation techniques, and how to respond in an active shooter incident.

Emergency mass communications

RAS Watch also operates as the legal team’s security operations centre from a separate facility along with educating and training staff. The SOC is online 24/7, allowing operators to coordinate with the alarm company, provide information and assistance for any security concerns or questions, and handle emergency mass communications and responses for the firm.

In early 2020, as the coronavirus pandemic began to impact California, RAS Watch was also able to help address concerns about COVID-19. It offered the company ideas on integrating wellness protocols with existing security plans and taking advantage of technology to simplify processes. "RAS Watch has gone above and beyond to help us ensure the safety and security of our facility," the partner said. "We value their insight, ideas, and suggestions, and they have become an integral part of our business."