RADWIN, a globally renowned provider of wireless broadband and technology solutions, has announced that Krungthep Thanakom, on behalf of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration in Thailand, has approved RADWIN's FiberinMotion wireless mobility solution for the Bangkok Gold Line, part of Bangkok's rapid transit system.
RADWIN's train-to-ground mobility solution provides critical broadband connectivity that ensures service continuity at high speeds and in challenging environments, in order to best support the Bangkok Gold Line’s real-time CCTV and PA systems.
The Gold Line in Bangkok is the first, fully automated Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) system. The project work of network design, installation and systems integration for the complete communication system were provided by AMR Asia Public Company Limited (AMR Asia).
AMR Asia Public Company Limited (AMR Asia) specialises in communication, computing, networking, and IT solutions for railway applications. AMR Asia's communication system is used on the wayside and onboard Bombardier Transportation's (part of the Alstom Group), INNOVIA APM, an automated people mover.
“We selected FiberinMotion for our train-to-ground system, based on RADWIN's expertise in deploying wireless transportation networks, as well as the company's fast and professional response,” said Marut Siriko, Managing Director at AMR Asia Public Company Limited (AMR Asia).
Marut Siriko adds, “Utilising unique synchronisation technology, FiberinMotion operates in high interference environments, to guarantee dedicated bandwidth and high throughput per train.”
The first phase of the project connects Krung Thonburi to Khlong San, in Bangkok, Thailand. The Gold Line is planned to reach Prajadhipok Road and to connect with the Purple Line, during the second phase of deployment of the project.