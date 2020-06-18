Radiflow, a globally renowned provider of cybersecurity solutions for industrial automation networks, has announced a major version release for its iSID Detection and Analysis Platform that will enhance operational asset management and streamline analyst workflow to strengthen the security posture of its customers.
iSID Detection and Analysis Platform
Radiflow’s iSID Detection and Analysis Platform provides proactive cybersecurity for critical infrastructures through non-intrusive monitoring of distributed production networks.
“We are listening to our current and potential customers to get more streamlined, easy-to-use, alerts, analytics and reporting capabilities together with additional integration with already deployed OT management and IT cyber security systems,” said Michael Langer, Radiflow Chief Product Officer.
Automatic asset identification and threats prioritisation
The new 5.7 release marks the biggest update to the platform and includes over a dozen improvements. These include automatic asset identification, threats prioritisation using dynamic risk calculation and refined Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) across an expanded suite of OT protocols.
Another major area of improvement is deeper third-party integration. In an industry-first case, Radiflow iSID will integrate with COPA-DATA zenon, a software platform for the automated operation of manufacturing and infrastructure equipment, installed at 175,000 locations in over 50 countries.
Integration with COPA-DATA zenon
Integration with COPA-DATA zenon software platform offers a bi-directional integrated solution that enhances the functionality of both the zenon SCADA Management Platform, and the iSID Industrial Threat Detection and Monitoring system, by correlating engineering, automation and cyber-defence data, all accessible through highly-customisable HMIs to create a ‘single-pane’ interface for both operations and security.
As part of the integration, zenon users gain cyber security alerts for every asset that are enriched by iSID gaining access to operational information to create better risk scoring. This is enhanced by new investigation capabilities to help define root causes of alerts quickly and to initiate rapid remediation.
RSA SecurID integration
Radiflow’s integration capabilities have been further strengthened with automatic rule creation and enforcement through Fortinet FortiGate Firewall integration and multi-factor authentication (MFA) to iSID through RSA SecurID integration. These are also supplemented by an expanded and improved REST API SDK.
“Our latest release offers enhanced capabilities for mature customers that are expanding their deployments from an initial mapping phase to a more advanced use of the system,” said Ilan Barda, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for Radiflow.
Attaining advanced risk management capabilities
Barda adds, “iSID enhanced product features coupled with Radiflow’s superior technical implementation team and our local and global partners’ expertise, will assist cyber security stakeholders within ICS/IIOT sector to achieve advanced risk management capabilities while the new level of integration will streamline the entire process.”
Radiflow iSID Industrial Detection Platform version 5.7 is available as an upgrade to all existing customers. Radiflow will be presenting a guest lecture on the topic of third-party security integration at the upcoming Copa-Data zenonIZE-20, online conference on Wednesday June 17th, 2020.