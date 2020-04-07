Quantum Corp. has announced a reorganisation of its engineering division, establishing two general manager positions with P&L responsibility to lead the company’s primary and secondary storage product lines, and adding a key executive role. The positions will enable Quantum to expand its leadership in storing video and other unstructured data, as well as build on its strengths in archive and data protection.
Strategic expansion
The reorganisation supports Quantum’s goals to grow both organically and via strategic acquisitions, and to extend its business model with recurring revenue streams as organisations shift to options such as storage-as-a-service.
Vice President and General Manager, Primary Storage team at Quantam Corp. – Ed Fiore - Ed Fiore previously served as co-founder and CEO of Atavium, a private data storage software company focused on bringing business intelligence to storage. Atavium’s metadata-rich file system combines real-time search and analytics with a data orchestration engine to provide workflow automation, hybrid multi-cloud collaboration, and policy-based data placement.
Hybrid multi-cloud and data solutions
As GM of Primary Storage, Fiore will continue to develop source code and intellectual property that Quantum acquired from Atavium, advancing StorNext developments to address customer needs for media library software, real-time search and analytics, a hybrid multi-cloud experience, and ease of use. Prior to Atavium, Fiore served as vice president of Storage Engineering for Dell where he was responsible for the Compellent, EqualLogic, and FluidFS engineering teams.
Also joining Quantum as a Technical Director on the Primary Storage team is Mark Bakke, an industry veteran who was one of the co-founders of Atavium. Bakke is widely respected for his contributions to next-generation, high-speed storage networking innovation - including the market’s first virtual switch and first iSCSI products - and will drive efforts developing enterprise-wide networking capabilities that are essential for emerging cloud solutions.
Data protection and security
Vice President and General Manager, Secondary Storage team at Quantam Corp. – Bruno Hald - Bruno Hald is a seasoned engineering leader who has been with Quantum for over 25 years and currently leads the engineering teams for the archive and data protection product portfolio.
Throughout his career, Hald has helped develop and launch many successful storage platforms that generated significant revenues for Quantum. In this new role he will leverage his extensive experience with hyper-scale customers, large enterprises and big OEM accounts to help customers address their needs in the secondary storage space.
Storage-as-a-service offerings
“With our new corporate structure in place, Quantum is better able to help our customers who are seeking agile partners and more flexible solutions such as storage-as-a-service offerings that can enable them to weather today’s rapidly-shifting business climate,” said Jamie Lerner, President and CEO of Quantum Corp.
Jamie adds, “It’s noteworthy that with the work we’ve done to rationalise our cost structure, we’re able to elevate our talent while decreasing operational expenses. Ed Fiore and Mark Bakke provide the startup caliber talent that is essential to our primary storage portfolio as we transition to delivering more software-defined solutions. I’m also thrilled to promote Bruno Hald to a new role that will enable us to focus on the unique requirements of archive and data protection customers who depend on Quantum.”
Industrial IoT and enterprise solutions expert
Quantum technology and services help customers capture, create and share digital content, while preserve and protect it for decades. With solutions built for every stage of the data lifecycle, Quantum Corp.’s platforms provide the fastest performance for high-resolution video, images, and industrial IoT.