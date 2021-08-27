Quantum Corporation (Quantum) announced a definitive agreement to acquire the assets of EnCloudEn, an early stage hyper-converged infrastructure (HCI) Software Company. This agreement follows Quantum’s recent acquisition of the surveillance business assets of Pivot3, an early pioneer of hyper-converged infrastructure for video surveillance workloads.
EnCloudEn acquisition
The EnCloudEn acquisition will enable Quantum to expand the addressable market for the company’s video surveillance portfolio, offering customers a solution, using their server hardware of choice, with a flexible subscription-based software model. EnCloudEn’s approach to simplicity and automation integrates tightly with Quantum’s strategy to offer customers intuitive end-to-end solutions for the video data lifecycle.
“The recent acquisition of Pivot3’s surveillance business assets brought a customer-proven solution, an established customer base, an established go-to-market, and an experienced team for the mission-critical video surveillance and physical security market.” said Jamie Lerner, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at Quantum Corporation.
Open and flexible HCI software stack
Jamie Lerner adds, “The addition of EnCloudEn technology brings an open and flexible HCI software stack that strengthens our position in the video surveillance and physical security market. We can now extend HCI solutions to a broader set of customers, accelerate our development roadmap for HCI-based solutions and employ a subscription-based software purchasing model, which is fast becoming the way businesses want to procure and manage their software investments.”
EnCloudEn was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Bangalore, India. The company built an HCI software stack that delivers software-defined compute, storage and networking, in one virtualised platform, and is used by large banks, engineering companies, and pharmaceutical industries in India.
EnCloudEn HCI software
The EnCloudEn HCI software is hardware-agnostic, easy to manage, and simple to purchase in a pay-as-you-go model. EnCloudEn's feature-rich, hyper-converged platform allows surveillance customers to not just store video data, but run the video management system (VMS), access control, card readers, analytics, and other HCI workloads on the same platform, while bundling in the best enterprise data centre security features.
Some key benefits of EnCloudEn’s software platform include:
- Ability to support a wide range of x86 server hardware from systems vendors, such as Dell, Lenovo, HP, Cisco, IBM, Supermicro, and much more,
- Software-defined hybrid storage pooling that can handle mixed storage media (HDD, SSD, etc.) and differing system capacities, including the incorporation of large SANs
- Feature-rich hyper-converged private cloud platform with policy-driven resource orchestration
- Lower total cost of ownership (TCO) through the strategic use of open source, including a built-in KVM based hypervisor for ease of deployment and management
- Advanced m+k erasure coding across all nodes for extreme resiliency
- Automatic cache tiering for high-performance use cases
- A whole set of storage data services, such as in-line compression, de-duplication, snapshots and quality of service policies on workloads
Quantum global engineering facility in India
This technology acquisition adds key technical talent with expertise in hyper-converged infrastructure, cloud operations and enterprise sales, along with several Red Hat certified engineers. It also establishes a new Quantum global engineering facility in India, as the company expands into more addressable markets, including India and the rest of Asia.
“When Quantum acquired the Pivot3 surveillance business assets, the acquisition expanded our ability to address physical security projects of every size and scope and manage the video surveillance data lifecycle from initial capture through expiration,” said Curt Wittich, Vice President of Sales - Strategic Markets at Quantum Corporation.
Asset acquisition
Curt Wittich adds, “This message has been resonating with customers and partners, and the EnCloudEn technology allows us to further expand on that strategy in every way.”
The asset acquisition is expected to close later this quarter and is subject to customary closing conditions.