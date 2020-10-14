IT and security systems integrators across the Middle East and Africa can now deliver more efficient, off-the-shelf integration of complete corporate systems - including access control, visitor management, security and building management - following a distribution agreement between Quanika and NIT, an Ingram Micro Company.
Quanika’s modular, ready-made approach is designed to make integration straightforward, even for the most complex, multi-site projects, enabling organisations to adapt their on-site operations quickly to meet rapidly changing circumstances, and run them efficiently from a single interface.
A1001 and A1601 controllers
The company works with systems integrators, consultants, and end-user enterprises globally to leverage seamless integration with Axis Communications’ A1001 and A1601 controllers for unlimited doors and users, network cameras and audio devices. Quanika also allows integrators to scale up AXIS Camera Station VMS to encompass more cameras and cover multiple sites as well as giving them the extensibility choice of Milestone’s powerful XProtect for video management.
Quanika’s portfolio of solutions is designed to eliminate the inefficiencies of siloed solutions
Quanika’s portfolio of solutions is designed to eliminate the inefficiencies of siloed solutions to enable more productive connections between people, physical infrastructure, and corporate systems. Quanika Compact is a practical and affordable choice for small-to-medium applications in healthcare, retail, manufacturing, logistics and similar locations, giving users the ability to tie together and flexibly manage multiple sites.
Visitor management solution
Quanika Enterprise is designed for larger scale facilities and corporate enterprises, including multi-purpose buildings, hotels, transportation hubs, hospitals, and universities, giving organisations complete control and situational awareness across their entire estates globally. The Quanika VisitorPoint visitor management solution streamlines and automates operations.
Delivering a frictionless and contactless experience, Quanika VisitorPoint is becoming essential during the COVID-era to minimise interaction and risks to frontline staff and reduce contact with doors and surfaces, while acting as a force multiplier for the efficient management, control and tracking of visitors and contractors access and movements throughout facilities.
Building management systems
As well as providing new technology application routes for security systems integrators, the distribution agreement opens up extensive project options for NIT’s customer base of IT systems integrators, allowing them to deliver modular, commerical off-the-shelf (COTS) security and safety solutions with an extensive choice of third-party systems - everything from intruder alarms, fire, and building management systems to individual, operations-specific business management databases, systems, or devices.
Welcoming the deal, Bassel Al Fakir, Managing Director NIT, an Ingram Micro Company, said that Quanika’s solutions are expected to make it easier for NIT customers to deliver solutions with a single, intuitive, security and safety management interface.
Integrators and consultants
Our customers will be able to use Quanika’s off-the-shelf solutions and 24/7 support to integrate best-in-class technologies"
“NIT’s distribution agreement with Quanika will provide major opportunities for ICT integrators and consultants across the Middle East and Africa,” he said. “Our customers will be able to use Quanika’s off-the-shelf solutions and 24/7 support to integrate best-in-class technologies and deliver new levels of insight and control.”
Quanika Managing Director, Leo Cook, said the agreement would also help integrators and their customers improve operational efficiency and meet the unprecedented challenges now facing them.
Seamless operational efficiency
“It’s never been more important for organisations to be able to manage their operations efficiently, and to let their people to work safely, flexibly and securely,” he said. “Quanika is already helping customers globally to meet today’s rapidly evolving challenges."
"We are helping organisations to pivot their operations, including managing their people and networks more efficiently, and improving the way they use their buildings. We now look forward to working with NIT customers across the region to deliver seamless, advanced solutions here.”