A vendor partnership between Quanika and Axis Communications (Axis) in the US will open an easier path to off-the-shelf systems integration for systems integrators, dealers, and their customers.
The end-to-end offering, supported from Quanika’s new office in Florida, will enable consultants and systems integrators using Axis Communications video, access, and audio hardware to create seamless management solutions on projects of all sizes.
Unified management solutions
Software vendor Quanika provides end-to-end solutions for a wide range of applications, from small and medium scale projects up to enterprise level. “The company is predicting growth in demand for unified management solutions that encompass security, safety, building management and databases allowing integration with corporate systems for human resources, workflow scheduling, and visitor management.”
“These solutions - which are now straightforward to implement, maintain, and extend - are helping users to benefit from data intelligence providing insight on all aspects of activity on their premises,” says Leo Cook, Quanika, General Manager. “As building use and occupancy patterns change, the ability of companies to make decisions based on granular data from access, video and other systems will become ever more important,” he adds.
Making seamless integration
Over the last eighteen months, Quanika has been addressing these and other common challenges solved by systems integration, strengthening its partnership with the world’s most-trusted video and access control brand, Axis Communications. The tech collaboration, under which Quanika has joined the Axis Application Development Partner (ADP) Program, has proven effective in Europe, opening up easier project delivery paths and resulting in major implementations in sectors including healthcare, logistics, manufacturing, and mixed-use commercial developments.
“There’s a pressing market need for easy, yet comprehensive systems integration and a modularised approach addresses this,” says Bruce Stewart, Business Development Manager, Axis Door Solutions. “Quanika’s off-the-shelf integration with Axis hardware, site-specific devices and other third-party VMS platforms makes seamless integration easier for users. We are eager to welcome our partner, Quanika, to the Americas and are pleased to have their solutions available to our partners and end customers.”
Access control software
Quanika Compact and Enterprise access control software primarily benefits users looking to leverage the power of Axis Communications’ AXIS A1001 Network Door Controller and A1601 Network Door Controller for unlimited doors and users, and to integrate AXIS camera station as well as Milestone video management software (VMS).
Quanika Compact is a practical choice for small-to-medium applications in healthcare
Thanks to reduced cost and complexity, Quanika Compact is a practical choice for small-to-medium applications in healthcare, retail, manufacturing, logistics and similar locations, giving users the ability to tie together and flexibly manage multiple sites.
Enterprise level functionality
Quanika Enterprise is designed for large scale facilities and organisations that need unlimited cardholders and enterprise level functionality without the price tag, including multi-purpose buildings, hotels, transportation hubs, hospitals, and universities, giving organisations complete control and situational awareness across their entire estates globally.
And Quanika VisitorPoint is a powerful yet simple to use and bolt-on visitor management solution that streamlines and automates reception operations and the allocation of meeting rooms and parking spaces to eliminate manual tasks, deliver significant operational efficiency, and improve both the visitor and employee experience.