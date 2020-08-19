Systems consultants and end-users who want to use products from Axis Communications now have a choice of easy, off-the-shelf options, following a distribution agreement between Ingram Micro and Quanika.
Quanika’s latest portfolio of software solutions, already being used in the NHS and at major distribution and manufacturing sites, is designed to make integration more straightforward. The company’s modular, ready-made approach means that it is now simple to deploy Axis Communications’ full range of network cameras, video management software, access control, and audio products into any system, of any size, from stand-alone sites to multi-location projects.
Integration of third-party systems
Quanika’s seamless technology range – which includes Quanika Compact, Quanika Enterprise, and Quanika VisitorPoint - also allows an extensive choice of third-party systems to be integrated. This can include everything from intruder alarms, fire, and building management systems to individual, operations-specific business management databases, systems, or devices.
As well as providing new integration routes for security systems integrators, the distribution agreement with Quanika opens up extensive project options for Ingram Micro’s customer base of ICT systems integrators, allowing them to deliver modular, off-the-shelf security solutions using Axis Communications’ highly regarded security products for the first time.
Security and safety management interface
This development is so important because it will unlock new opportunities for ICT integrators and consultants"
Welcoming the deal, Raj Pandya, Director Specialty Solutions, Ingram Micro, said that Quanika’s solutions would help customers with a wide range of applications, from small and medium scale projects up to enterprise-level, providing a single, intuitive, security and safety management interface.
“This development is so important because it will unlock new opportunities for ICT integrators and consultants,” he said. “For the first time it allows Ingram Micro customers to bring together best-in-class video, access and security products from Axis Communications, as part of a complete integrated system, under the easy, off-the-shelf Quanika umbrella.”
Operational efficiency
Quanika Compact is a practical and affordable choice for small-to-medium applications in healthcare, retail, manufacturing, logistics and similar locations, giving users the ability to tie together and flexibly manage multiple sites.
Quanika Enterprise is designed for larger-scale facilities and corporate enterprises, including multi-purpose buildings, hotels, transportation hubs, hospitals, and universities, giving organisations complete control and situational awareness across their entire estates globally. And the Quanika VisitorPoint visitor management solution streamlines and automates reception operations, and delivers significant operational efficiency by eliminating manual tasks.
Integrated solutions
“The ready availability of Quanika solutions from Ingram Micro will be welcome news for all those who want the choice to use Axis Communications’ highly regarded hardware as part of their integrated solutions,” says Quanika European sales director, Phil Campbell. “In short, this opens up exciting new options for systems consultants, integrators and their customers.”