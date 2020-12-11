Qualys, Inc., a pioneer and globally renowned provider of cloud-based security and compliance solutions, has announced the establishment of a new cloud platform in particular for the United Arab Emirates (UAE) region.
With nine locations across the globe, Qualys is expanding its highly scalable cloud platform that powers Qualys’ suite of integrated IT, security, and compliance cloud apps including its latest VMDR (Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response) and Multi-Vector EDR Solutions.
Qualys Cloud Platform
Uniquely, the Qualys Cloud Platform provides real-time visibility across the entire hybrid environment
Uniquely, the Qualys Cloud Platform provides real-time visibility across the entire hybrid environment from on premises, endpoints, mobile, containers, cloud(s) and OT and IoT environments via an array of sensors and connectors that bring the telemetry required to provide continuous 2-second visibility across all IT assets.
In addition, the Qualys Cloud Platform automatically builds a comprehensive Global IT Asset Inventory that is continuously updated in real-time and can be synchronised with CMDBs providing a single and accurate ‘source of truth’ for companies of all sizes.
Global IT Asset Inventory
Furthermore, Qualys also hosts private versions of its cloud platform where 82 companies host the cloud on premises and store data locally, such as the cloud recently announced in partnership with Digital China.
The Qualys Cloud Platform in the UAE will support several local compliance requirements, such as the Abu Dhabi Systems and Information Centre’s (ADSIC) Information Security Policy and the UAE Information Assurance Regulation. It will also allow Qualys’ partners, such as managed service providers, the opportunity to offer cloud services to sectors that are highly regulated.
Seamless access to key tools and business intelligence
“In today’s global digital economy, the competitiveness of nations is dependent on their ability to leverage technology in ways that set them apart,” said Andy Ward, Senior Vice President - ICT Business at du, adding “The UAE’s cloud-first strategy, as set out in the Telecommunication Regulatory Authority’s guidelines of 2018, calls for the establishment of a regional data hub. As such, we commend Qualys for pursuing its vision to launch a UAE-based cloud-services platform.”
Andrew continues, “This move aligns with our own strategy to work with the most reputable vendors and ensure businesses across the region have seamless access to the tools and intelligence they require to build innovative ecosystems. Innovation is the gateway for Middle Eastern companies to continue thriving in the new digital landscape. Looking ahead, a host of possibilities await organisations with support from Qualys UAE Cloud.”
Built on cloud-native containerised architecture
The Qualys Cloud Platform is built on a cloud-native, micro services-based, containerised architecture"
Philippe Courtot, Chairman and CEO, Qualys, Inc. stated “The Qualys Cloud Platform is built on a cloud-native, micro services-based, containerised architecture that delivers an extensible, scalable, powerful experience.”
Phillippe adds, “And, above all, the cloud platform provides real-time visibility across the entire global and hybrid IT environment, thereby allowing detection and prioritising critical vulnerabilities, identify malware and effectively respond all from one single pane of glass. We are very happy to now deploy another instance of our Global Cloud Platform in the UAE.”
Critical security intelligence
The Qualys Cloud Platform and its integrated Cloud Apps deliver businesses critical security intelligence continuously, enabling them to automate the full spectrum of auditing, compliance, and protection for IT systems and web applications across on premises, endpoints, cloud, containers, and mobile environments.
Qualys Inc. helps organisations streamline and consolidate their security and compliance solutions in a single platform and build security into digital transformation initiatives for greater agility, better business outcomes, and substantial cost savings.