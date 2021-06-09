Qognify has announced that VisionHub is being trusted and relied upon by six departments at the University of Vermont - one of the oldest universities in the U.S.
The VMS+ is fully integrated and operational across the University’s on-campus install base of 459 video channels (predominantly AXIS IP cameras) and CBORD’s CS Access system. It has been instrumental in helping to reduce unnecessary on-site attendance, as part of the University’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
VisionHub
VisionHub is a VMS+ that enables organisations in critical and highly regulated environments to effectively and efficiently respond to security threats, and mitigate the impact of incidents. It centralises, integrates and organises core physical security systems and sensors into a single video-centric interface, providing heightened situational awareness and powerful incident response management capabilities.
Senior Equipment Technician at the University of Vermont, Robert Cochran, explains the reason for deploying VisionHub. Robert said, “We looked closely at different PSIM systems and while they were powerful, they were also very expensive and didn’t match our requirements. What we ideally wanted to find was a VMS that was capable of being our core security management system.”
Video surveillance and access control integration
The University is realising many benefits from having its surveillance cameras and access control tightly integrated. These range from managing real-time emergency events to conducting post-incident investigation and daily on-campus surveillance.
“During an emergency operations event, VisionHub is the only interface we need to assess the situation and respond,” stated Robert Cochran, adding “We can view live and recorded camera feeds, as well as access transactions and door information, providing us with a clear real-time picture of people and crowd movement. If any intervention is required, we can control the opening and closing of doors. All of this is done within the one single clear and easy-to-use system.”
Remote monitoring live camera feeds
Recently, the University undertook a project to provide administrative staff working at the Fleming Museum of Art, Vermont's most comprehensive collection of art and anthropological artifacts, with the ability to monitor live camera feeds remotely.
Robert Cochran adds, “VisionHub has been instrumental in helping to reduce unnecessary on-site attendance, as part of our response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Also, from a day-to-day maintenance perspective the VisionHub Web Client is perfect, as it eliminates the need for technicians to move around the campus, as upgrades and authorisations can all be centrally managed off-site.”