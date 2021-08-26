Qognify has launched version 6.1 of its Ocularis video management software (VMS), which harnesses the power of market-renowned video content analytics for earlier incident detection, improved real-time response and faster investigations. It also adds new capabilities to protect recorded footage against unauthorised screen recording and sharing.

Ocularis 6.1 VMS

One of the highlights in Ocularis 6.1 is the deep integration of Briefcam video analytics. This makes Ocularis one of only a few VMSs to deliver the highest level of integration (level 4) with BriefCam’s market-leading analytics platform. It is another example of the strong integration capabilities that have made Qognify products the perfect choice for integrated physical security ecosystems with enterprise-class requirements, over the past few years.

Based on a flexible plugin-based architecture, the Qognify Analytics Interface (QAI) enables customers to easily connect third-party video analytics tools to their Ocularis system, thus supporting both camera and server-based applications.

Integration with Briefcam video analytics

The operator can now manage the entire investigation workflow from a single user interface

The integration with Briefcam goes even further, as the access to Briefcam functions is directly woven into the Ocularis VMS client. The operator can now manage the entire investigation workflow from a single user interface, thereby allowing for a much quicker assessment of the situation, as well as for a faster response.

Jeff Swaim, Director of Channel Sales in the US, Qognify said, “Video content analytics are having a big impact on the control room, and we are now seeing an explosion in innovation, using the latest artificial intelligence techniques, as well as a growing number of use case and vertical-specific applications.”

Fast incident response and superior situational awareness

Jeff adds, “In order to exploit the full potential of such tools, they need to be seamlessly integrated with the VMS. This does not only shorten the time it actually takes to detect an incident, it also allows the operator to respond quicker, based on better situational understanding.”

Another addition to Ocularis that improves the effectiveness of the response is the ability to pre-define priority levels for users controlling PTZ cameras. This ensures that when an incident is detected or triggered by video analytics or sensors, or reported by security staff, the responsible operator always has immediate access and control of the relevant camera.

Post-incident investigation and reporting

Ocularis 6.1 version also bolsters post-incident investigation and reporting, with the ability to rapidly recall and replay past events on demand, and export them for further detailed analysis and reporting. Free text and a watermark image (such as a company logo) can now also be applied to AVI video exports, e.g. if the recordings are used by third parties, such as the media and law enforcement agencies.

The new Video Protection Mode responds to the data protection, privacy and security concerns of organisations, as Ari Robinson, Head of Ocularis Product Management at Qognify, explained “Organisations need to have a robust protection in place, to prevent sensitive material from falling into the wrong hands, or from being shared across social media. Not only can this cause serious reputational and financial harm to the organisation, it also has the potential to compromise the use of an exported video stream, as evidence in a criminal prosecution.”

A randomly floating on-screen overlay displays the operator‘s username, when viewing recorded video footage

A randomly floating on-screen overlay displays the operator‘s username, when viewing recorded video footage. With this deterrent enabled, the risk of unauthorised camera footage being captured on a smartphone or other device, and being shared externally, is significantly reduced (also for exported video).

Enhanced Ocularis capability

In summary, with version 6.1, Qognify improves the capability of Ocularis, to support the entire lifecycle of an incident, from earlier detection with the integration of powerful video analytics, to more effective investigations with new functions for operating cameras, to advanced collaboration through numerous practical export functionalities.

Jeff Swaim concludes, “We are developing solutions across the Qognify portfolio that focus on openness and connectivity, to maximise the outcomes for our customers, as recently seen in the advanced video content analytics with BriefCam. Ocularis 6.1 positions itself to be the open video surveillance system of choice that helps control room operators better than ever to accomplish the majority of their daily tasks.“

Ocularis 6.1 is available now from Qognify.