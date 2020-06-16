Qognify - the trusted advisor and technology solution provider for physical security and enterprise incident management - announced the launch of Cayuga R15. The new release of Qognify’s video management system (VMS) for multi-site corporate and enterprise projects focuses on enhanced usability and connectivity, improved maintainability and intelligent analytics.

Help security personnel

One of the main goals while developing Cayuga R15 was to help security personnel quickly identify, locate and evaluate an event. This can present a real challenge when operating large systems with widely distributed locations and a large number of cameras.

Cayuga R15 solves this problem by supporting the use of the powerful Esri ArcGIS mapping platform, enabling cameras to be positioned on a map and available globally - depending on access rights.

Multiple views or areas of interest within one map source as well as the clustering of icons depending on the zoom level make it easy to keep the overview on the map at any time.

View live streams

The new Qognify Mobile Client is another powerful tool added in Cayuga R15 that improves the ability to respond to an event.

Retail sector often need to export video in a way that does not infringe privacy rights

The Mobile Client is the result of Qognify’s cross-product initiative, to combine the benefits of technological assets within its VMS portfolio. It can connect to Cayuga and Ocularis installations using a smartphone or tablet, enabling security personnel to view live streams as well as to browse and playback recorded footage remotely in a totally revamped, intuitive design. It is available for iOS and Android devices and can be downloaded from the App Store or from Google Play at no additional costs.

Exporting video

For organisations, such as those in the retail sector, that often need to export video in a way that does not infringe privacy rights, Cayuga R15 adds a new Export Designer. This software module enables the editing (blurring and/or masking of moving objects and static areas) of video sequences to be exported.

This new functionality is complemented by an optional Export Validation Tool - provided on the Qognify website - that can be used to easily check that exported footage supplied for the purpose of evidence has not been tampered with.

Mitigating false alarms

IT systems to create new levels of information to optimise business processes

Many other changes, big and small made it into the release. For enterprise customers there is a new time management feature that enables the use of multiple distinguished holiday calendars within one organisation. Active directory management has been further improved and now offers even deeper integration for setting user rights directly in Windows.

And finally, for customers relying on video analytics as part of their security regiment, Cayuga R15 now uses deep learning-based AI to deliver optimised object classification. This helps to set up video analysis faster and mitigates false alarms caused by common occurrences such as insects and headlights.

Business Video Intelligence

Carsten Eckstein, Head of Product Management for Cayuga at Qognify is proud of what his team achieved for this latest version of the product: “The additions and enhancements in Cayuga R15 are in direct response to the feedback from our partners and customers. This is the first release, where Qognify’s new development philosophy, to look beyond one specific product, has been put to practice. I can’t wait for Cayuga customers to start using R15 but it is equally nice to know that also those users who rely on other Qognify products will profit from the work we have accomplished here in their Qognify system of choice.”

Cayuga R15 is compatible with Qognify’s innovative Umbrella web-based platform that can be used to configure, manage and monitor all connected Cayuga systems centrally. It also integrates with its Business Video Intelligence (BVI) software, which combines video footage from Cayuga with transaction data from business-related IT systems to create new levels of information to optimise business processes.

Cayuga R15 is part of Qognify’s comprehensive video management portfolio that includes VisionHub, Ocularis and NiceVision. It is available now in 15 languages and is SIRA (Security Industry Regulatory Agency) compliant, enabling it to be used in public projects in Dubai and the wider Gulf region.