Pyronix launches its all-in-one security solution, the Enforcer V11, with Pyronix AndroidTablet, HomeControlHUB app, and SmartPlug. Incorporating security, automation, and video in one platform, conveniently accessed via the tablet interface, the Enforcer V11 takes security and control to new heights for homes and businesses.

“The V11 platform is a major hardware and software upgrade to the Enforcer range of control panels, which brings with it several new and exciting elements. It adds the ability to use the new Pyronix Touchscreen Tablet Control Station, which is based on the 10-inch Pyronix AndroidTablet combined with the new dedicated HomeControlHUB app.”

“The Touchscreen Tablet Control Station is connected to the local network via the Wi-Fi communicator and becomes a local programming tool and user interface to the home or business owners’ system, with the ability to not only control the Enforcer but also the user’s camera system and SmartPlugs from one unified experience,” Valeri Filianov, Pyronix’ Product Director, said.

Communication module

Pyronix Touch Screen Tablet Control Station connects over the local Wi-Fi network The Enforcer V11 hardware allows two paths of communication with the Wi-Fi module built on-board and an optional second communication module. This, therefore, allows for simultaneous messaging to an Alarm Receiving Centre (ARC) and app via separate paths; maximising coverage for complete peace of mind.

Installation is also enhanced, with a WPS button that means pairing the panel with the router can be done with the push of a button. The Pyronix Touch Screen Tablet Control Station connects over the local Wi-Fi network, providing a secure and encrypted local connection to the panel even when the internet connection is interrupted.

Innovative features

The Enforcer V11 expands and enhances system application capabilities, with a range of new and innovative features to practically cover any installation requirement. This includes unsupervised zones to deliver car, van, and caravan coverage; adding security peripherals for additional peace of mind when parked outside the property.

While occupancy timers on zones provide a new care feature; protecting elderly family members by setting timers to generate a push or voice push notification to a family member via the mobile app, or even a notification to an ARC, if no movement has been detected.

Smart home integration

The introduction of the new SmartPlug provides installers further upsell advantages and opportunities, by entering the smart home market with value-added integration. This provides smart home integration so that users can manage any plug-in appliance at the touch of the AndroidTablet’s screen via the HomeControlHUB app, where they can also access their cameras and security, even using the ‘sound-on-demand’ function to activate the siren to ward off intruders.

Touchscreen display control

AndroidTablet not only allows users to surf the web but also opens the HomeControlHUB app for control of the Enforcer V11

The AndroidTablet not only allows users to surf the web but also opens the HomeControlHUB app (available to download from the Google Play Store) for complete control of the Enforcer V11 from the touchscreen keypad display.

The interface pulls the installer’s branding from their PyronixCloud account to deliver a consistent, uniform, and professional system throughout, including a quick share option for users to send installer details to friends and family. The interface can even be used by the installer as a portable keypad on maintenance visits while existing ProControl+ accounts can be connected to pull other Hikvision/Pyronix cameras on the property in to view via HomeControlHUB.

One-platform solution

“Changing user requirements means we need to constantly evolve. The innovations of the Enforcer V11 make it the most flexible solution we’ve ever released to the market,” Laurence Kenny, Pyronix’s Marketing Director, said.

He continued, “This marks a significant milestone in the development of the Enforcer system; a complete one-platform solution that protects the property, its occupants, the perimeter, vans, caravans, elderly relatives and much more, while also providing access to camera streams and controlling smart devices around the home.”

“The capabilities aren’t going to stop here either, as we’re continuously working on innovations that are going to continue to extend the solution moving forward.” Plug-in to the potential and extend the security offering with the Enforcer V11, AndroidTablet, HomeControlHUB app, and SmartPlug.