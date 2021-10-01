As part of its commitment to providing the best possible services and reducing its carbon footprint, Pyronix launches its Support Hub.
Designed to provide the most convenient way of accessing the information one needs, while removing unnecessary waste from products, all Pyronix product installation and programming manuals will instead be accessed via this brand-new online platform.
Flexibility to choose manuals
Moving forward, this means every Pyronix product will continue to include the ‘User Guide’ for one to leave with the customers, along with a QR code on the outside of the product box that takes directly to the product manuals, when scanned with the smartphone.
This provides greater flexibility in how one chooses to access manuals so that whatever the situation, whether planning a project in the office, or on-site installing a system, the information is just a click away.
Online-manual access
One can access manuals via the company website, as well as the QR code on the product box, with access via PyronixCloud in the future.
All one needs is a Pyronix.com installer account and it’ll be up and running in no time – to take manuals completely online in all products in the future, now’s the time to make sure you’re registered.
Reducing carbon footprint
This major development also supports the company-wide environmental initiative to reduce the overall carbon footprint.
By making this change Pyronix estimates that it's saving the equivalent of 150 fully grown trees from being cut down for paper production per year*. An average tree can absorb around 22kg of CO2 per year when fully grown, which equates to an annual reduction of 3.3 tonnes of CO2 delivered by this initiative.
24/7 convenient and greener access
“Working with you, it became clear that receiving product manuals each time you’d fit one of our products becomes redundant pretty quickly, particularly as you familiarise yourselves with our products; eventually generating unnecessary waste and inconvenience with every print,” Laurence Kenny, Pyronix Marketing Director said.
He continued, “As part of our commitment to customer care and the business's long-term strategy to reduce our carbon footprint, we looked for alternatives and we’re delighted to launch our Support Hub, which offers a much easier, convenient, and greener 24/7 access to product manuals and wider support."
Support Hub provides multiple access channels for technical support and much more on mobile or desktop
“This is another example of our waste-reducing green initiatives, which aim to reduce our impact on the environment and the planet – we’re taking this responsibility very seriously and you can expect to see more details of future initiatives, alongside our green roadmap in coming months.”
Advantages of Support Hub
The advantages of the Support Hub don’t stop there either, as the platform also provides multiple access channels for technical support, certifications, FAQs, searchable content, 3D product viewing, and much more on mobile or desktop.
With all this, as well as more convenient access to manuals and a reduced impact on the environment, there are significant benefits for all - securing a greener future that’s easier and more efficient for one.