Pyronix launches its latest security peripheral, the MCEXTERNAL-WE outdoor wireless magnetic contact.
Perimeter security
This tough, tamperproof and weatherproof contact extends perimeter protection applications to secure sheds, garages, gates, and more, with remote voice push notification alerts via the smart device apps, HomeControl2.0 and ProControl+.
“We’re very pleased to add this perimeter protection option to the range, as this really extends perimeter protection use case applications of the system as a whole,” Laurence Kenny, Pyronix Marketing Director, said.
Easy to fit and voice recognition
Featuring an IP66 rating, this highly discreet and versatile Grade 2 device is easy to fit and calibrate while delivering reliable performance with reduced false alarms, even with gaps of up to 70mm between contact and magnet.
MCEXTERNAL-WE has been designed to offer maximum coverage and flexibility for multiple purposes
Connect the MCEXTERNAL-WE to security cameras to provide perimeter protection with voice push notifications and instant video verification of any intrusion via ProControl+.
“The MCEXTERNAL-WE has been designed to offer maximum coverage and flexibility for multiple purposes, whether securing an outbuilding or a gate,” Laurence said.
Voice and video- verification
He continued: “We’re delighted to add this outdoor contact to the range, as a system can now offer both volumetric coverages of an area using our outdoor XD detectors, as well as a specific outbuilding and perimeter defence with the MCEXTERNAL-WE.”
“By adding this to our app-enabled systems, the user will be notified via a voice push notification to their app whenever the contact is triggered – letting them know of a break-in or to simply tell them that their gate has been opened.”
“If the contact has been linked to one of our cameras, say the LightCamera, the user will also receive Full-HD video verification and active defence capabilities via ProControl+; increasing not only the level of interactivity and value our security system provides users, but also upsell opportunities for our installers.”
Wireless installation
Built from quality plastics for satisfying installation, the MCEXTERNAL-WE also provides a wireless range of 300m in open space and outstanding 2-year battery life.
Extend perimeter protection applications with the tough, tamperproof, and weatherproof MCEXTERNAL-WE. Secure from the outside in.