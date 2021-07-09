Pyronix is delighted to donate over £600 to Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice, in support of their summer craft boxes initiative. The initiative seeks to provide tailored fun activities for families to do together whilst making special memories.
Pyronix is a long-time supporter of Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice, who cares for children and young adults whose lives are sadly just too short, both in their own homes and at their hospice located in North Anston, South Yorkshire.
Support for Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice
Bluebell Wood’s main focus is making magical memories for children, young adults and their families, whether they have years, months, weeks or days together.
The summer boxes contain craft items, such as paint and glitter, sensory items, such as modo (a special type of playdough with scents and bright colours), water beads, light up toys, as well as something special for the child or young adult, and their siblings, to ensure each family feels special.
Laurence Kenny, Pyronix’s Marketing Director, said “We’re really pleased to be able to donate towards the Bluebell Wood craft box initiative. The boxes are offered to the Bluebell Wood children, young adults and their much deserving families, to provide enjoyable experiences and memories together and we’re delighted to be able to provide our support.”
Pyronix is proud to support this great initiative and we look forward to continuing our relationship with Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice in the future.
Jason Gossop, Regional Fundraiser at Bluebell Wood, said “Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, we’ve been working hard to find new ways to be there for the families in our care and the craft boxes are just one of the many ways, we’re helping them to make precious memories together.”
Jason adds, “Without the support of community-spirited local businesses like Pyronix, this simply wouldn’t be possible so we’d like to say a huge thank you for their generosity. We’ll look forward to continuing to work closely with the brilliant team at Pyronix in the weeks and months ahead.”