Pyronix is delighted to announce that the ‘Enforcer on Tour’ is back to talk to UK and Ireland professional installers, about its latest all-in-one security solution, the new Enforcer V11, with AndroidTablet, HomeControlHUB app and SmartPlug, as well as its extensive support services.
Hosted at various distribution centres across the United Kingdom and Ireland (UK&I), throughout October and November 2021, alongside online meetings, Pyronix Account Managers will be highlighting all the innovative new features, added value and up-sell opportunities that the brand-new solution delivers, with attending professional installers also able to claim a FREE £20 voucher (subject to terms and conditions).
Enforcer V11 system
“We can’t wait to bring the ‘Enforcer on Tour’ back, with our award-winning Enforcer system and the full capabilities that the Enforcer V11 brings, alongside the extensive full-package support that we offer installers through GAP. With the unprecedented circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s been a long time since we’ve been able to do this and we’re really excited to bring it back, with such a solution,” said Laurence Kenny, Marketing Director at Pyronix.
With Account Managers not only on-hand at selected distributor outlets, across the United Kingdom and Ireland, but also available for one-on-one sessions and Zoom presentations, this is the most accessible ‘Enforcer on Tour’ yet, giving professional security installers unprecedented access to see the latest evolution of the multi-award-winning ‘installer’s choice’ Enforcer system.
Security, automation and video in one platform
The Enforcer V11 system takes security and control to new heights for homes and businesses
Incorporating security, automation and video in one platform, which is conveniently accessed via the tablet interface, the Enforcer V11 system takes security and control to new heights for homes and businesses. Featuring a range of new innovative features, including enhanced installation, Wi-Fi built onboard its PCB, unsupervised zones and occupancy timers on zones, the Enforcer V11 practically covers any installation requirement.
The AndroidTablet enables users to surf the web, as well as open the dedicated HomeControlHUB app, for complete control of the Enforcer V11. The installer can also use the interface, as a portable keypad on maintenance visits, while existing ProControl+ and Hik-Connect accounts can be connected, to pull other Pyronix/Hikvision cameras on the property into view via HomeControlHUB.
SmartPlug addition for value-added integration
Meanwhile, the addition of the new SmartPlug provides value-added integration, thereby enabling users to manage any plug-in appliance, via HomeControlHUB on the AndroidTablet, where they can also access their cameras and security.
Laurence Kenny stated, “The Enforcer V11 marks a significant milestone in the development of the Enforcer system, a complete one-platform solution that protects the property, its occupants, the perimeter, vans, elderly relatives and much more, while providing access to camera streams and the controlling of smart devices, around the home.”
‘Enforcer on Tour’
He adds, “The capabilities aren’t going to stop here either, as we’re already working on new innovations that will continue to add value and longevity to the Enforcer V11 system, for both the professional installer and their customers.”
By registering and attending one of the tour dates, professional installers can also claim a free £20 All4One voucher (Terms & Conditions apply). The demand to attend and learn about the Enforcer V11 system and claim a voucher will be high, so installers should look to book early, at the ‘Enforcer on Tour’ page, on Pyronix’s official website, in order to avoid the disappointment of missing out.