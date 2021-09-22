Pyronix announces that the Enforcer on Tour is back to talk to the UK and Ireland professional installers about its latest all-in-one security solution, the new Enforcer V11, with AndroidTablet, HomeControlHUB app, and SmartPlug, as well as its extensive support services.
Hosted at various distribution centres across the UK and Ireland (UK&I) throughout October and November, alongside online meetings, Pyronix Account Managers will be highlighting all the innovative new features, added-value, and upsell opportunities the brand-new solution delivers, with attending professional installers also able to claim a FREE £20 voucher (subject to terms and conditions).
Innovative new features of Enforcer system
“We can’t wait to bring the Enforcer on Tour back with our award-winning Enforcer system and the full capabilities the V11 brings, alongside the extensive full-package support we offer installers through GAP.”
“With the unprecedented circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s been a long time since we’ve been able to do this and we’re excited to bring it back with such a solution,” Laurence Kenny, Pyronix Marketing Director, said.
One-on-one sessions
With Account Managers not only on-hand at selected distributor outlets across the UK&I, but also available for one-on-one sessions and Zoom presentations, this is the most accessible Enforcer on Tour yet - giving professional security installers unprecedented access to see the latest evolution of the multi-award-winning “installer’s choice” Enforcer system.
Professional security installers can see all the events taking place and register to attend via the company link.
Covers installation requirements
Incorporating security, automation, and video in one platform, Enforcer V11 takes security and control to new heights
Incorporating security, automation, and video in one platform, which is conveniently accessed via the tablet interface, the Enforcer V11 takes security and control to new heights for homes and businesses.
Featuring a range of new innovative features, including enhanced installation, Wi-Fi built onboard its PCB, unsupervised zones, and occupancy timers on zones, the Enforcer V11 practically covers any installation requirement.
HomeControlHUB and SmartPlug
The AndroidTablet enables users to surf the web, as well as open the dedicated HomeControlHUB app for complete control of the Enforcer V11.
The installer can also use the interface as a portable keypad on maintenance visits while existing ProControl+ and Hik-Connect accounts can be connected to pull other Pyronix/Hikvision cameras on the property into view via HomeControlHUB.
Meanwhile, the addition of the new SmartPlug provides value-added integration; enabling users to manage any plug-in appliance via HomeControlHUB on the android tablet, where they can also access their cameras and security.
One-platform solution
Enforcer V11 is a one-platform solution that provides access to camera streams and the controlling of smart devices
“The Enforcer V11 marks a significant milestone in the development of the Enforcer system; a complete one-platform solution that protects the property, its occupants, the perimeter, vans, elderly relatives and much more, while providing access to camera streams and the controlling of smart devices around the home,” Laurence said.
He continued, “The capabilities aren’t going to stop here either, as we’re already working on innovations that will continue to add value and longevity to the Enforcer V11 system, for both the professional installer and their customers.”
By registering and attending one of the tour dates, professional installers can also claim a FREE £20 All4One voucher.