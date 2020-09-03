Pyronix is delighted to announce the launch of its brand-new heat detector, the HEAT-WE. Part of the ever-expanding life safety range, the thermistor-based detector adds yet another option to installations; protecting properties, families and delivering even greater peace of mind.
“Recognising that security is consistently developing, we’re delighted to expand our life safety range with the HEAT-WE,” Laurence Kenny, Pyronix Marketing Manager, said.
Wireless heat sensor
The HEAT-WE two-way wireless heat sensor is the ideal solution to install in areas such as kitchens, for accurate and dependable detection of rising heat levels which may indicate a fire, with prompt push notification of any alarms via the always-connected app. With a fixed detection heat of 57°C, the two-way wireless peripheral provides continuous and reliable safety sensing which can be easily and efficiently added to any Pyronix system compatible with Enforcer wireless devices.
The more options we can provide, the more opportunities our installers have to secure new business"
“We want our systems to be the most complete out there, which is why we’re always looking to add to our range,” Laurence said. He continues: “By doing this, we maximise the longevity of our systems so that value is maximised for both installers and end users alike. The more options we can provide, the more opportunities our installers have to secure new business and upsell existing systems."
Heat sensing element
"Meanwhile, end users receive a system that meets their requirements and one which can evolve over time and continue to meet their changing needs in the future.”
With a simple learning process, 10-year battery life on the heat sensing element and 2-year battery life on the radio module, this is the perfect upsell opportunity for every installation and maintenance visit.