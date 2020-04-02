Download PDF version
Pulse Secure, a renowned provider of Zero Trust Secure Access solutions, announced that analyst firm Frost & Sullivan recognised Pulse Secure among the top ten NAC vendors by global revenue market share and one of six leading vendors to show market share gain. Frost and Sullivan market report identifies Pulse Secure among top 10 Network Access Control (NAC) vendors by global revenue market share.

The 2020 Frost & Sullivan Network Access Control (NAC) Market, Forecast to 2024 report states that NAC is a foundational technology for Zero Trust Network (ZTN). With continued strong adoption driven by cloud, Bring Your Own Devices (BYOD), increasing mobility and the Internet of Things (IoT), the market is expected to reach $2.6 in 2024, growing at 14.3% CAGR from 2019 – 2024.

Strict access controls

NAC orchestrates and integrates with a variety of network and security infrastructure to support ZTN"

“Based on the principle of ‘never trust, always verify,’ Zero Trust Network (ZTN) is a general approach for leveraging various security technologies to enable perimeter enforcement and strict access controls,” said Tony Massimini, Senior Industry Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. “Security vendors with broad product portfolios are integrating their NAC solutions. NAC orchestrates and integrates with a variety of network and security infrastructure to support ZTN.”

Pulse Secure offers a portfolio of software-driven Secure Access solutions that provide exceptional usability, contextual intelligence and policy orchestration to support data center and hybrid IT environments while enabling organisations to attain Zero Trust networking benefit. Sold separately or as part of a Secure Access Suite, Pulse Policy Secure (PPS) is a full-featured NAC solution that is easy to deploy, manage and scale.

Extensive guest management

Highlights of Pulse Secure’s NAC solution within the report include:

  • Markets: Visibility, guest access, BYOD enablement, granular policy enforcement, network segmentation and scalability are main drivers supporting growth, primarily in mid-size to large enterprise across financial services, government, healthcare, high tech and manufacturing.
  • Product: Pulse Secure NAC provides 360-degree visibility and access enforcement to see, monitor and control managed, unknown and IoT devices connecting locally or remotely to the network – extensive guest management, access enforcement and reporting with built-in UEBA.
  • Value: Customers can start with Pulse Profiler to discover, assess and inventory network endpoint and IoT devices. With network visibility, customers can use Pulse Policy Secure NAC to invoke access enforcement and threat response policies employing both 802.1X and non-802.1X control with common infrastructure and security integrations.
  • Value: Each appliance can control up to 50,000 devices and can be centrally managed to control over 1 million devices – a scalable architecture well suited for large enterprises and service providers.
  • Special: Customers gain Zero Trust-based security posture, expedited deployment, scalability and lower TCO by leveraging a common VPN/NAC/SDP Client (agent and agentless), policy and management framework.

Operational and economic advantages

“With a complete NAC solution as part of Pulse Secure’s integrated Zero Trust Access Suite, our customers are achieving significant deployment, operational and economic advantages over bespoke Secure Access investments,” said Prakash Mana, Chief Portfolio Officer at Pulse Secure. “We are pleased to receive NAC market distinctions and welcome organisations and resellers to see how Pulse Secure can help enterprises realise Zero Trust Network Access.”

Managing security during unprecedented times of home working
Managing security during unprecedented times of home working

Companies are following government guidance and getting as many people as possible working from home. Some companies will have resisted home working in the past, but I’m certain that the sceptics will find that people can be productive with the right tools no matter where they are. A temporary solution will become permanent. But getting it right means managing risk. Access is king In a typical office with an on-premise data centre, the IT department has complete control over network access, internal networks, data, and applications. The remote worker, on the other hand, is mobile. He or she can work from anywhere using a VPN. Until just recently this will have been from somewhere like a local coffee shop, possibly using a wireless network to access the company network and essential applications. CV-19 means that huge numbers of people are getting access to the same desktop and files, and collaborative communication toolsBut as we know, CV-19 means that huge numbers of people are getting access to the same desktop and files, applications and collaborative communication tools that they do on a regular basis from the office or on the train. Indeed, the new generation of video conferencing technologies come very close to providing an “almost there” feeling. Hackers lie in wait Hackers are waiting for a wrong move amongst the panic, and they will look for ways to compromise critical servers. Less than a month ago, we emerged from a period of chaos. For months hackers had been exploiting a vulnerability in VPN products from Pulse Secure, Fortinet, Palo Alto Networks, and Citrix. Patches were provided by vendors, and either companies applied the patch or withdrew remote access. As a result, the problem of attacks died back.  But as companies race to get people working from home, they must ensure special care is taken to ensure the patches are done before switching VPNs on. That’s because remote desktop protocol (RDP) has been for the most part of 2019, and continues to be, the most important attack vector for ransomware. Managing a ransomware attack on top of everything else would certainly give you sleepless nights. As companies race to get people working from home, they must ensure special care is taken to ensure the patches are done before switching VPNs on Hackers are waiting for a wrong move amongst the panic, and they will look for ways to compromise critical serversExposing new services makes them also susceptible to denial of service attacks. Such attacks create large volumes of fake traffic to saturate the available capacity of the internet connection. They can also be used to attack the intricacies of the VPN protocol. A flow as little as 1Mbps can perturbate the VPN service and knock it offline. CIOs, therefore, need to acknowledge that introducing or extending home working broadens the attack surface. So now more than ever it’s vital to adapt risk models. You can’t roll out new services with an emphasis on access and usability and not consider security. You simply won’t survive otherwise. Social engineering Aside from securing VPNs, what else should CIO and CTOs be doing to ensure security? The first thing to do is to look at employee behaviour, starting with passwords. It’s highly recommended that strong password hygiene or some form of multi-factor authentication (MFA) is imposed. Best practice would be to get all employees to reset their passwords as they connect remotely and force them to choose a new password that complies with strong password complexity guidelines.  As we know, people have a habit of reusing their passwords for one or more online services – services that might have fallen victim to a breach. Hackers will happily It’s highly recommended that strong password hygiene or some form of multi-factor authentication (MFA) is imposedleverage these breaches because it is such easy and rich pickings. Secondly, the inherent fear of the virus makes for perfect conditions for hackers. Sadly, a lot of phishing campaigns are already luring people in with the promise of important or breaking information on COVID-19. In the UK alone, coronavirus scams cost victims over £800,000 in February 2020. A staggering number that can only go up. That’s why CIOs need to remind everyone in the company of the risks of clickbait and comment spamming - the most popular and obvious bot techniques for infiltrating a network. Notorious hacking attempts And as any security specialist will tell you, some people have no ethics and will exploit the horrendous repercussions of CV-19. In January we saw just how unscrupulous hackers are when they started leveraging public fear of the virus to spread the notorious Emotet malware. Emotet, first detected in 2014, is a banking trojan that primarily spreads through ‘malspam’ and attempts to sneak into computers to steal sensitive and private information. In addition, in early February the Maze ransomware crippled more than 230 workstations of the New Jersey Medical Diagnostics Lab and when they refused to pay, the vicious attackers leaked 9.5GB or research data in an attempt to force negotiations. And in March, an elite hacking group tried to breach the World Health Organization (WHO). It was just one of the many attempts on WHO and healthcare organisations in general since the pandemic broke. We’ll see lots more opportunist attacks like this in the coming months.   More speed less haste In March, an elite hacking group tried to breach the World Health Organization (WHO). It was just one of the many attempts on WHOFinally, we also have bots to contend with. We’ve yet to see reports of fake news content generated by machines, but we know there’s a high probability it will happen. Spambots are already creating pharmaceutical spam campaigns thriving on the buying behaviour of people in times of fear from infection. Using comment spamming – where comments are tactically placed in the comments following an update or news story - the bots take advantage of the popularity of the Google search term ‘Coronavirus’ to increase the visibility and ranking of sites and products in search results. There is clearly much for CIOs to think about, but it is possible to secure a network by applying some well thought through tactics. I believe it comes down to having a ‘more speed, less haste’ approach to rolling out, scaling up and integrating technologies for home working, but above all, it should be mixed with an employee education programme. As in reality, great technology and a coherent security strategy will never work if it is undermined by the poor practices of employees.

