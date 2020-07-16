Pulse Secure, a renowned provider of software-defined Secure Access solutions, announced that Enterprise Management Associates (EMA) has honoured Pulse Secure among the industry’s top secure access platform vendors. Pulse Secure was selected by EMA as a “Top Three” vendor in enabling secure remote access across hybrid business networks.
According to the 2020 EMA Secure Access Decision Guide, remote workforces increasingly require access to business applications, data, and services from a variety of devices through the Internet and unsecured public networks, increasing exposures to attack and risks of compliance failures.
Secure remote access
We surveyed IT decision makers to identify the top 10 key secure access initiatives"
Secure access solutions with identity and device security features must create intuitive, compliant and protected connections for workers to access essential IT resources across business networks, private clouds, and SaaS environments. In 2020, requirements for enabling secure access from remote workers to hybrid IT business networks accelerated rapidly and substantially. As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and global stay-at-home orders, workforces in nearly every business sector were suddenly required to enable remote access capabilities in order to continue operations.
Solutions enabling employees to work remotely became a critical lifeline during the most challenging days of operational restrictions and trends towards increased workplace flexibility and permanent work from home requirements are expected to define secure remote access capabilities as a key element of IT enablement into the future.
Minimise risk profiles
The EMA Decision Guide provides actionable advice on the best practices and solutions organisations should adopt to empower end-user productivity and minimise risk profiles when enabling secure access to business IT resources.
“We surveyed IT decision makers to identify the top 10 key secure access initiatives and then evaluated over 100 products across these business priorities by analysing a broad array of vendor product briefings, case studies and demonstrations,” noted EMA Research Director and Report Author, Steve Brasen.
Access business applications
"EMA's detailed and independent assessment of this market clearly identified Pulse Secure among leading secure access platform providers and top three solution for enabling workforces to remotely and securely access business applications, data, and IT services across hybrid IT environments."
Pulse Secure brings together core secure access capabilities with required interoperability for hybrid IT. The company’s Zero Trust value proposition is realised through its Pulse Access Suite, which delivers protected connectivity, endpoint compliance, operational intelligence, and threat mitigation across mobile, network, and multi-cloud environments.
Data protection requirements
Pulse Connect Secure (PCS), the company’s flagship secure remote access solution, offers rapid deployment and single-pane-of-glass management while ensuring user productivity with easy, optimised and protected access to data centre and multi-cloud applications.
“Pulse Secure enables enterprises to accelerate their digital transformation strategies and flexibly migrate from data centre to multi-cloud computing while addressing diverse user, business and data protection requirements,” said Scott Gordon, Chief Marketing Officer at Pulse Secure.
Clientless web access portal
Pulse Secure has also extended its Pulse Cares programme through September 30, 2020
“EMA’s recognition of Pulse Secure as an industry-leading secure access vendor for hybrid IT is testament to our focus on enabling user productivity and our passion to innovate while being mindful to optimise our customers’ business opportunities, resources and investments.”
Pulse Access Suite and Pulse Connect Secure capabilities highlighted in the EMA report include:
- Extensive Secure VPN connection modes: always-on, on-demand, or only when utilising specific applications, as well as split tunneling and multi-tunneling.
- Layer 2, layer 3 and layer 7 access security with broad application support.
- Ensures compliance with support for MFA and SSO authenticators (e.g., SAML IdP and SD), and user and device security before and during connections.
- Simplifies administration with wizards, granular policy settings, and adaptive access with built-in UEBA.
- Pulse One management platform to automate appliance and policy administration while viewing an operational dashboard.
- Unified Client, agent and agentless, for VPN, SDP and NAC, as well as clientless web access portal.
Accelerate digital business
Organisations can try Pulse Connect Secure and other integrated solutions that comprise the Pulse Access Suite by visiting the official website of the company. Pulse Secure has also extended its Pulse Cares programme through September 30, 2020, providing flexible licensing and expedited deployment and capacity enhancement to support business continuity as organisations extend workplace flexibility and accelerate digital business in the wake of the COVID-19 global health crisis.
The abridged version of the “2020 EMA Top 3 Report and Decision Guide for Enabling Secure Access to Enterprise IT Services” can be downloaded from EMA website.