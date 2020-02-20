Pulse Secure, the renowned provider of software-defined Secure Access solutions, announced a successful project with Interdata, as the first Pulse Secure Elite partner to launch a pay-as-you-grow, managed secure access service within France.
The Interdata EasyConnect service is aimed at enterprise customers and utilises initially Pulse Connect Secure, the industry known TLS and mobile VPN platform, then Pulse Policy Secure next-generation NAC solution, and Pulse SDP (Software Defined Perimeter) to enable enterprises to secure access to individual applications using an “authenticate first, then connect” Zero Trust approach.
End-to-end Secure Access solution
Working with innovative partners showcases the potential of our end-to-end Secure Access solution"
“The move away from legacy, perimeter-based controls and towards Zero Trust is accelerating across the world as enterprises seek to enable workforce mobility and cloud computing while mitigating endpoint, compliance and security risks such as advanced persistent threats and ransomware,” says Laurent Delattre, Vice President of Southern European Sales for Pulse Secure.
“Working with innovative partners such as Interdata showcases the potential of our end-to-end Secure Access solution to deliver a Zero Trust approach within the convenience of a SaaS deployment.”
Consolidate secure access infrastructure
The value proposition for both customer and service provider highlight the potential for additional Pulse Secure channel partners to create similar managed service offerings based on the successful example pioneered by Interdata. “Providing an easier way for enterprises to adopt key elements of Zero Trust with an integrated VPN, NAC and SDP offering is a crucial part of delivering Zero Trust security capabilities and we will be supporting our channel partners moving forward with this strategy,” Laurent Delattre adds.
Interdata is a French company that for the last 40 years has offered tailor-made services around the innovative network and cyber security solutions for private and public organisations. “Interdata EasyConnect allows Zero Trust access for external staff and partners to reach company resources wherever they are, in private or public cloud,” says Antoine Watissee, Deputy CEO at Interdata, “The service is aimed initially at mobile users but has the capability to extend right across enterprises that want to streamline and consolidate secure access infrastructure.”
Availability for hybrid IT environments
Pulse SDP provides direct device-to-application trusted connectivity only after successful user
Interdata EasyConnect is offered on a pay-as-you-grow model, managed 24x7 either on-premise or as a hosted service from a French Tier III+ datacenter. EasyConnect offers high availability and scaling options that make it suitable for both mid-market and larger enterprises. The Zero Trust security market size is projected to grow from USD 15.6 billion in 2019 to USD 38.6 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 19.9% from 2019 to 2024 according to MarketsandMarkets Research.
Pulse Secure delivers end-to-end Zero Trust visibility, protection and availability for hybrid IT environments. The Pulse solution portfolio provides remote, mobile, cloud, network and application security with comprehensive VPN, Mobile Device Management (MDM), Single Sign-on (SSO), endpoint and IOT device security, Network Access Control (NAC) and virtual Application Delivery Controller (ADC) functionality.
Pulse SDP provides direct device-to-application trusted connectivity only after successful user, device and security state verification. This approach extends the company’s foundation of Zero Trust access for hybrid IT with enhanced usability, deployment flexibility, automated provisioning and resource optimisation.