The Physical Security Interoperability Alliance (PSIA) has announced that it has elected Jason Ouellette, as its Chairman and Ewa Pigna, the Chief Technology Officer for LenelS2, a part of Carrier Global Corporation, as its Vice Chairman.
Standards-based digital data
In addition, Peter Boriskin, the Chief Technology Officer for ASSA ABLOY Opening Solutions Americas, will continue in his role as the organisation’s Treasurer. The PSIA membership develops specifications for enabling standards-based sharing of digital data and intelligence throughout the physical security and enterprise ecosystems.
“Jason and Ewa are long-standing Board members with strong technology, commercial, and industry leadership skills,” said David Bunzel, Executive Director at the PSIA, adding “They and their companies have been important advocates for open standards in the physical security industry and also active proponents for the PSIA’s access control specification - PLAI.”
Identifying new and enhanced PSIA specifications
Open standards are critical to large scale deployments and solving complex enterprise problems"
As PSIA Chairman, Jason Ouellette will work closely with the PSIA board to expand membership, commercialise its specifications, and identify industry needs for new and enhanced PSIA specifications. “Open standards are critical to large scale deployments and solving complex enterprise problems,” noted Jason.
He adds, “With that in mind, I truly see the value that PSIA and PLAI bring to the security industry where multiple Physical Access Control Systems, Biometric solutions, and other integrations exist in the market. The PLAI specification provides a means for reducing complexity and cost in these environments with the application of open standards which provide a method to share personnel, credentials, and biometrics in a way that respects PII and security concerns.”
Defining the technical aspects of PLAI
Ewa Pigna’s role as PSIA Vice Chairman will include defining the technical aspects of PLAI necessary to make this an effective commercial standard. This will include enhancing and promoting the PLAI specification in order to assure industry compliance and interoperability.
“My involvement with PSIA and promotion of physical security standards is focused on delivering solutions to our customers that derive value from integration and interoperability,” said Ewa Pigna, adding “Our mission is to simplify the complex world of disparate systems and enable technical information sharing for more holistic decision making.”
Access and video security products expert
At Johnson Controls, Jason Ouellette serves as the Lead of Technology Business Development, for its access and video security products group. He is based at the company’s Westford, Massachusetts office.
Ouellette, joined Tyco International in April 1999, and has served as a Customer Support Specialist, Software Engineer, Engineering Manager, Director of R&D for the American Dynamics Intellex products and Software House access control products, and as Director of Product Management for the global access control business.
In 2017, after Tyco merged with Johnson Controls, Jason was promoted to Product General Manager for access control. In 2019, he served as General Manager for direct to channel access & video products.
U.S. Air Force veteran
Pigna held senior management positions at GE Security, prior to her current role at LenelS2
Prior to this, he served in the U.S. Air Force, from 1989 to 1996, as a Medical Laboratory Specialist and later as a Computer Implementation Specialist. Ouellette also held positions at CDSI, and SAIC in development and network roles, before coming to Tyco International.
At LenelS2, Ewa Pigna serves as the Chief Technology Officer. She started her career at IBM in Boca Raton, Florida, where she was a Software Engineer in the robotics group. Pigna held senior management positions at GE Security, prior to her current role at LenelS2. She holds a BS degree in computer science and mathematics from UCLA.
Security technology and enterprise security expert
At ASSA ABLOY Opening Solutions, Peter Boriskin, is the Chief Technology Officer, leading the Americas innovation team. He has over twenty years’ experience working with security technology and enterprise security.
In his previous roles, he was the Product Management Leader for UTC Fire & Security in their Lenel business and the Vice President of Product Management for Tyco International’s access control and video systems division.
Prior to joining Tyco International, Peter founded a networking company, where he was Owner and President. He is regularly quoted in industry publications and has authored numerous articles on physical security. He holds a BA degree from Brandeis University.